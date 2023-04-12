(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Bull for your buck: PBR coming back to Kelowna

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 14

For the second consecutive year, the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) are coming to Kelowna.

The PBR’s Canada Elite Cup series is coming to Prospera Place for the PBR Okanagan Challenge on Thursday, July 20 where some of the best riders from Canada and internationally will compete against some of the toughest bulls in the nation.

Kelowna is hosting the sixth out of 10 events for the 2023 Canada Cup season, which is also making stops in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

De Winton, Alberta’s Brock Radford has won both PBR events to take place in Kelowna (2017, 2022).

The event begins at 7 p.m. but on top of the event, tickets are also available for the pre-event party – PBR’s Boots n’ Brews, which will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with live music, barbecue, a beer garden, and more.

Tickets for the event start at $30 and go on sale on Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. at Select Your Tickets. Tickets for Boots n’ Brews are an additional $35.

