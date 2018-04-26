Bulldogs jumpstart club hoops

The Vernon Bulldogs opened their inaugural U15 girls’ club basketball season by going 4-0 in the Penticton Lake City Shootout.

The Dawgs toppled the Kamloops Stormers 48-35 in their Saturday opener with Alassa Johnson draining a dozen points and Brooklyn Lewis and Tehya Laviolette each supplying nine points.

In Game 2, the Dawgs bounced the Thompson Threat 41-27 behind 12 points from Laviolette and nine apiece from Johnson and Malina Tetz 9 points.

Vernon started play Sunday morning by ambushing the Kelowna Jr. Heat 39-14. Johnson flushed 11 points and Iseult Colclough earned 10.

The Bulldogs finished by icing Lake City 41-22 with Lewis ringing up 12 points and Colcough adding 10.

“It was a great weekend for all 10 girls as we improved in areas of the game that we worked on at our first four practices,” said Bulldog coach Lonny Mazurak. “It’s awesome to have two U13 and two U15 teams in Vernon now for the girls. Between Warren Cullum’s Next level club and the VBA, there are 30 or so more girls playing basketball in Vernon this spring which is great for girls basketball in the city.”

Joel Brazier’s U13 Bulldogs went 3-1 at the same tournament, smothering Salmon Arm 40-22 in their opener with Maddy Hackman taking MVP. Hackman delivered 13 points and was phenomenal on the defensive glass.

Vernon then rattled the U12 Jr. Heat 33-14 with Kristin Francks relentless on defence and 10 points.

Brazier’s bunch then stopped Vernon Next Levels 39-19 with Braxton Penner stellar at both ends of the court and netting a team-high 11 points. Libby Hampshire enjoyed a marvellous game for the Dawgs.

“Our biggest victory of the tournament came in our only loss (50-17),” said Brazier. “We played a very strong U13 Jr. Heat team from Kelowna who are very well coached and have played together for a few years. We fell behind early and could never catch them. However, my girls played every possession as if it were their last. We changed the focus of the game and concentrated on winning the battles instead of the war.”

Brazier noted that Megan Hymas surprised a lot of people with her fearless attitude and quick hands on defence.

“She must have had six or seven steals and did a great job of firing up our team. Aimee Skinner and Kristin Francks had the tough challenge of guarding the Heat’s best player and they both did an exceptional job.”