Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

VERNON PUBMASTER DARTS STATS, March 22:
A DIVISION
Green Pistoleros (9 points, 99 games);
Eagles Bud Knights (9, 94)
Alexanders Predators (8, 81)
Eagles Projectile Dysfunction (8, 77)
Wing Nutz (6, 70)
Alexanders Mafia (5, 44)
HIGH SCORE
Brad Jackson, 177; Sheri Morrell, 140
HIGH OUTS
Jackson, 116; Morrell, 92;
BULL FINISH
Richard MacKie, 71;
180s
Morrell
B DIVISION
Elks Y.S. Joes (10, 104);
Netty’s Green Crew (9, 94);
TND Bullshooters (7, 77);
ANAF Paralyzers (7, 67);
Elks D’Bratz (5, 64);
Eagles Straight Shooters (6, 59);
HIGH SCORE
Kevin Desmarais, Jeff Mabb, Dell Valouch, 140; Annette Hiren, 133;
HIGH OUTS
Moe Ali, 89; Mary Convey, 57;
C DIVISION
ANAF TND Spitfires (9, 100);
Elks Dart Farts (8, 83);
ANAF Dilligads (8, 81)
Don Cherry Pitts ( 8, 74);
Eagles in Flight (7, 75);
Kicking Eagles (4, 37);
HIGH SCORE
Ash McLeod, Bob Zimmerman, Tom Ingebrigton, 140; Cindy Gamble, 119;
HIGH OUTS
Ingebrigton, 140; Marj Forsyth, Cindy Gamble, 40;
STATS FOR MARCH 14:
A DIVISION
Eagles Bud Knights (8, 80)
Green Pistoleros (7, 82);
Alexanders Predators (7, 67);
Eagles Projectile Dysfunction (6, 60);
Wing Nutz (4, 49);
Alexanders Mafia (4, 34);
HIGH SCORE
Dalton Desmarais, 140×3; Brad Jackson 140×3; Rita File, 140×3;
HIGH OUTS
Jackson, 95; Joanne Cowan, 80;;
BULL FINISH
Desmarais, 81; File 50;
180s
Howie Sparrow
B DIVISION
Elks Y.S. Joes (8, 85);
Netty’s Green Crew (8, 82);
TND Bullshooters (5, 57);
Elks D’Bratz (5, 53);
Eagles Straight Shooters (5, 51);
ANAF PARALYZERS (5,44);
HIGH SCORE
Rob Calhoun, Rod Kashuba, Jeff Mabb, Clint Steele, Jessica Polson, 140;
HIGH OUTS
Betty Daschner, 102; Craig Borgal, 99;
180s
Steele
C DIVISION
ANAF TND Spitfires (7, 77);
ANAF Dilligads (7, 67);
Don Cherry Pitts (7, 66);
Elks Dart Farts (6,66);
Eagles in Flight (5, 53);
Kicking Eagles (3, 28);
HIGH SCORE
Eamon Logan, Len Thiessen, Bob Zimmerman, 140; Cindy Gamble, 134;
HIGH OUTS
Forsyth, Zimmerman, 76.
