Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmaster League results from the past week

VERNON PUBMASTER DARTS STATS, March 22:

A DIVISION

Green Pistoleros (9 points, 99 games);

Eagles Bud Knights (9, 94)

Alexanders Predators (8, 81)

Eagles Projectile Dysfunction (8, 77)

Wing Nutz (6, 70)

Alexanders Mafia (5, 44)

Related: Desmarais finds the target

Related: Let the games begin

HIGH SCORE

Brad Jackson, 177; Sheri Morrell, 140

HIGH OUTS

Jackson, 116; Morrell, 92;

BULL FINISH

Richard MacKie, 71;

180s

Morrell

B DIVISION

Elks Y.S. Joes (10, 104);

Netty’s Green Crew (9, 94);

TND Bullshooters (7, 77);

ANAF Paralyzers (7, 67);

Elks D’Bratz (5, 64);

Eagles Straight Shooters (6, 59);

HIGH SCORE

Kevin Desmarais, Jeff Mabb, Dell Valouch, 140; Annette Hiren, 133;

HIGH OUTS

Moe Ali, 89; Mary Convey, 57;

C DIVISION

ANAF TND Spitfires (9, 100);

Elks Dart Farts (8, 83);

ANAF Dilligads (8, 81)

Don Cherry Pitts ( 8, 74);

Eagles in Flight (7, 75);

Kicking Eagles (4, 37);

HIGH SCORE

Ash McLeod, Bob Zimmerman, Tom Ingebrigton, 140; Cindy Gamble, 119;

HIGH OUTS

Ingebrigton, 140; Marj Forsyth, Cindy Gamble, 40;

STATS FOR MARCH 14:

A DIVISION

Eagles Bud Knights (8, 80)

Green Pistoleros (7, 82);

Alexanders Predators (7, 67);

Eagles Projectile Dysfunction (6, 60);

Wing Nutz (4, 49);

Alexanders Mafia (4, 34);

HIGH SCORE

Dalton Desmarais, 140×3; Brad Jackson 140×3; Rita File, 140×3;

HIGH OUTS

Jackson, 95; Joanne Cowan, 80;;

BULL FINISH

Desmarais, 81; File 50;

180s

Howie Sparrow

B DIVISION

Elks Y.S. Joes (8, 85);

Netty’s Green Crew (8, 82);

TND Bullshooters (5, 57);

Elks D’Bratz (5, 53);

Eagles Straight Shooters (5, 51);

ANAF PARALYZERS (5,44);

HIGH SCORE

Rob Calhoun, Rod Kashuba, Jeff Mabb, Clint Steele, Jessica Polson, 140;

HIGH OUTS

Betty Daschner, 102; Craig Borgal, 99;

180s

Steele

C DIVISION

ANAF TND Spitfires (7, 77);

ANAF Dilligads (7, 67);

Don Cherry Pitts (7, 66);

Elks Dart Farts (6,66);

Eagles in Flight (5, 53);

Kicking Eagles (3, 28);

HIGH SCORE

Eamon Logan, Len Thiessen, Bob Zimmerman, 140; Cindy Gamble, 134;

HIGH OUTS

Forsyth, Zimmerman, 76.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Vernon curlers fall in gold-medal Canadian final
Next story
Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Hope you enjoyed the sunny weekend, grey is about to set back in

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

Native mussel species crimping Okanagan milfoil control plans

Rocky Mountain ridged mussel has Victoria reluctant to allow rototilling to control weeds

Vernon paddleboarder cleaning up Kalamalka Lake

Aaron Nasipayko, so far, has removed a pallet and two crates worth of debris while out on the lake

UPDATED: Vernon curlers fall in gold-medal Canadian final

Erik Colwell, Ben Morin, and teammates Tyler Powell and Mitchell Kopytko reach U18 national final

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Cloud cover creates grey Sunday morning

A chance of rain is in the forecast region-wide

Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed he received a letter on March 31 from Trudeau’s lawyer threatening a libel suit

Iconic sign put this South Okanagan city on the map

Boasting some of the best views of Penticton, the iconic landmark has an interesting history

Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC

Condo, apartment and townhouse starts increase by 18.6% in March

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques joins select group, just fourth Canadian to perform spacewalk

Saint-Jacques’ and NASA astronaut Anne McClain officially began their spacewalk just after 7:30 a.m. EDT

Kelowna author releases first book

Krystyna Bellamy shares her story of defining her own life

Kelowna Theatre Society brings play full of mystery and murder

Black Coffee by Agatha Christie will show from April 17 to 18

One believed dead after Greater Victoria house fire traps occupants

Crews perform multiple ladder rescues to save occupants

The Grateful Fed Pub is back from the dead

The popular music venue and eatery reanimates under new management

Wild Goose Winery brings the blues to the Okanagan

Vineyard Stage concert series returns with a lineup full of talent

Most Read