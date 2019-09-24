Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

VERNON PUBMASTER DARTS STATS, SEPT. 18/19:
A DIVISION
Green Pistoleros (2 points, 19 games);
Eagles Bud Knights (2, 18);
Elks Pointy Peckers (2, 16);
Wing Nutz (1, 15);
Eagles Projectile Dysfunction (1, 13);
Alexanders Predators (1, 12);
HIGH SCORE
Brad Jackson, 140 x3; Sheri Morrell, Rita File, 140
HIGH OUTS
Greg Clark, 94; Lesley McCoy, 58;
BULL FINISH
Dalton Desmarais 81
180s
Desmarais
B DIVISION
Alexanders Mafia (2, 20);
TND Bullshooters (2, 20);
Elks Y.S. Joes; (2, 18);
Netty’s Green Crew (1, 13);
Eagles Straight Shooters (1, 11);
ANAF Paralyzers (1, 11);
ANAF High Flyers (1, bye night);
HIGH SCORE
Vaughn Hackworth, 160; Carla Calhoun, 140;
HIGH OUTS
Jeff Mabb, 130; Joanne Cowan, 88;
BULL FINISH
Jeff Mabb, 130; Ryan Mabb, 68;
C DIVISION
ANAF TND Spitfires (2, 20);
Don Cherry Pits (2, 20);
Elks Dart Farts (2, 19);
Eagles In Flight (1, 12);
Kicking Eagles (1, 11);
Elks Bratz Again (1, 11);
ANAF Dilligads (1, bye night);
HIGH SCORE
Len Thiessen, 140 x2; Romy Himstra-Wolters, 138;
HIGH OUTS
Al Vincent, 83; Diane Polson, 53;
