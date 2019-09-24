The Vernon Darts League has started its new season. (Morning Star - file photo)

Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmaster League results from the past week

VERNON PUBMASTER DARTS STATS, SEPT. 18/19:

A DIVISION

Green Pistoleros (2 points, 19 games);

Eagles Bud Knights (2, 18);

Elks Pointy Peckers (2, 16);

Wing Nutz (1, 15);

Eagles Projectile Dysfunction (1, 13);

Alexanders Predators (1, 12);

HIGH SCORE

Brad Jackson, 140 x3; Sheri Morrell, Rita File, 140

HIGH OUTS

Greg Clark, 94; Lesley McCoy, 58;

BULL FINISH

Dalton Desmarais 81

180s

Desmarais

B DIVISION

Alexanders Mafia (2, 20);

TND Bullshooters (2, 20);

Elks Y.S. Joes; (2, 18);

Netty’s Green Crew (1, 13);

Eagles Straight Shooters (1, 11);

ANAF Paralyzers (1, 11);

ANAF High Flyers (1, bye night);

HIGH SCORE

Vaughn Hackworth, 160; Carla Calhoun, 140;

HIGH OUTS

Jeff Mabb, 130; Joanne Cowan, 88;

BULL FINISH

Jeff Mabb, 130; Ryan Mabb, 68;

C DIVISION

ANAF TND Spitfires (2, 20);

Don Cherry Pits (2, 20);

Elks Dart Farts (2, 19);

Eagles In Flight (1, 12);

Kicking Eagles (1, 11);

Elks Bratz Again (1, 11);

ANAF Dilligads (1, bye night);

HIGH SCORE

Len Thiessen, 140 x2; Romy Himstra-Wolters, 138;

HIGH OUTS

Al Vincent, 83; Diane Polson, 53;

