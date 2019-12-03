Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmaster League results from the past week

VERNON PUBMASTER DARTS STATS, NOV. 27:

A DIVISION

Eagles Bud Knights (10 points, 107 games);

Green Pistoleros (9, 89);

Eagles Projectile Dysfunction (8, 91);

Alexanders Predators (6, 61);

Elks Pointy Peckers (6, 60);

Wing Nuts (6, 58);

HIGH SCORE

Tannis Jones, Wayne Morrison 171; Lacey Huolt 165;

HIGH OUTS

Rita File 134; Brad Jackson 104;

180s

Jackson; Richard Mackie

READ MORE: Deluxe dart summer for Desmarais

READ MORE: Dart throwers take aim at B.C. title

B DIVISION

TND Bullshooters (5, 55);

Alexanders Mafia (5, 53);

Nettys Green Crew; (5, 48);

ANAF Dilligads (5, 32);

Elks Dart Farts (4, 26);

ANAF Paralyzers (3, 38);

Elks Y.S. Joes (3, 27);

HIGH SCORE

Craig Borgal 140(x3); Laureen McCrae 132;

HIGH OUTS

Corey Bingley 90; Carla Calhoun 40;

BULL FINISH

Eamon Logan 71;

C DIVISION

Eagles Straight Shooters (5, 55);

Kicking Eagles (5, 48);

Don Cherry Pits (5, 45);

Elks Bratz Again (4, 39);

TND Spitfires (4, 34);

Eagles In Flight (4, 29);

ANAF High Flyers (3, 30);

HIGH SCORE

Duncan Newton 140(x2); Cindy Gamble 131;

HIGH OUTS

Bob Zimmerman 170; Noelle Geary 68;

BULL FINISH

Zimmerman 170; Newton 50

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Coldstream player chosen for all-star squad
Next story
Roussel scores in return as Canucks cruise to 5-2 win over Senators

Just Posted

Precautionary water quality notice removed for Vernon customers

RDNO rescinds precautionary notice but the water source change is still in place

UPDATE: Highway re-opens after police incident near Falkland

RCMP have two suspects in custody after incident that put Westwold Elementary on lockdown

Eyewitness hears 19 shots fired in Westwold police incident

Two arrested after dynamic incident that shut down Hwy. 97 Tuesday

Man pleads guilty to assault of Vernon bus driver

The offence took place on Aug. 19, 2019, at the downtown station

Evacuation of Vernon aquatic centre a ‘false alarm’

Closure on Monday afternoon was due to a minor water line break in chlorination room

VIDEO: $50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Roussel scores in return as Canucks cruise to 5-2 win over Senators

Alex Burrows inducted into Vancouver’s Ring of Honour before the game

VIDEO: $1M grant allows Victoria Hand Project to offer low-cost prosthetics

The UVic-based group will now offer 3D-printed arm prosthetics and scoliosis braces to North America

B.C. craft cannabis growers wind through layers of government

‘Farmgate’ sales eyed by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth

LETTER: Canada must benefit from its own oil supply

Until an alternative is found, oil is in

World’s most extensive avalanche detection system launched on Rogers Pass

The project stems from $95 million in funding to improve Highway 1 through Glacier National Park

Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

Customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, the company said

Third child luring incident within a week in West Kelowna

Man described as a Caucasian male in his 30s with a full beard and no moustache

Summerland builders named finalists for awards

Two builders nominated for provincial and regional construction excellence

Most Read