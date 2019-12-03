Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

VERNON PUBMASTER DARTS STATS, NOV. 27:
A DIVISION
Eagles Bud Knights (10 points, 107 games);
Green Pistoleros (9, 89);
Eagles Projectile Dysfunction (8, 91);
Alexanders Predators (6, 61);
Elks Pointy Peckers (6, 60);
Wing Nuts (6, 58);
HIGH SCORE
Tannis Jones, Wayne Morrison 171; Lacey Huolt 165;
HIGH OUTS
Rita File 134; Brad Jackson 104;
180s
Jackson; Richard Mackie
B DIVISION
TND Bullshooters (5, 55);
Alexanders Mafia (5, 53);
Nettys Green Crew; (5, 48);
ANAF Dilligads (5, 32);
Elks Dart Farts (4, 26);
ANAF Paralyzers (3, 38);
Elks Y.S. Joes (3, 27);
HIGH SCORE
Craig Borgal 140(x3); Laureen McCrae 132;
HIGH OUTS
Corey Bingley 90; Carla Calhoun 40;
BULL FINISH
Eamon Logan 71;
C DIVISION
Eagles Straight Shooters (5, 55);
Kicking Eagles (5, 48);
Don Cherry Pits (5, 45);
Elks Bratz Again (4, 39);
TND Spitfires (4, 34);
Eagles In Flight (4, 29);
ANAF High Flyers (3, 30);
HIGH SCORE
Duncan Newton 140(x2); Cindy Gamble 131;
HIGH OUTS
Bob Zimmerman 170; Noelle Geary 68;
BULL FINISH
Zimmerman 170; Newton 50
