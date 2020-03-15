Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmaster League results from the past week

VERNON PUBMASTER DARTS STATS, MARCH 11:

A DIVISION

Elks Pointy Peckers (2 points, 20 games);

Eagles Projectile Dysfunction (2, 18);

Eagles Bud Knights (2, 16);

Green Pistoleros (1,15);

Wing Nuts (1, 13);

Alexanders Predators (1, 11);

HIGH SCORE

Dalton Desmarais 140 x 6; Rita File, 123;

HIGH OUTS

Dalton Desmarais 139; Kathy Desmarais 60;

180s

Dalton Desmarais

BULL FINISH

Brock French 90

B DIVISION

Don Cherry Pits (2, 21);

Elks Y.S. Joes; (2, 18);

TND Bullshooters (2, 18);

Alexanders Mafia (1, 13);

Nettys Green Crew (1, 13);

Elks Dart Farts (1, 10)

ANAF Dilligads (1, B);

HIGH SCORE

Bob Zimmerman 140 x 3; Carla Calhoun 134

180s

Rod Kashuba

HIGH OUTS

Clint Steele 108 (Bull); Judy Kelly 60;

BULL FINISH

Kashuba 77

C DIVISION

Eagles Straight Shooters (2, 21);

ANAF Dilligads (2, 21);

Kicking Eagles (2, 16);

Eagles In Flight (1, 15);

Elks Bratz Again (1, 10);

ANAF High Flyers (1, 10);

TND Spitfires (1, B)

HIGH SCORE

Glen Sochan 177; Shawna Zawada 130;

HIGH OUTS

Corey Bingley 99; REna Patterson 90.


