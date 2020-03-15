Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

VERNON PUBMASTER DARTS STATS, MARCH 11:
A DIVISION
Elks Pointy Peckers (2 points, 20 games);
Eagles Projectile Dysfunction (2, 18);
Eagles Bud Knights (2, 16);
Green Pistoleros (1,15);
Wing Nuts (1, 13);
Alexanders Predators (1, 11);
HIGH SCORE
Dalton Desmarais 140 x 6; Rita File, 123;
HIGH OUTS
Dalton Desmarais 139; Kathy Desmarais 60;
180s
Dalton Desmarais
BULL FINISH
Brock French 90
B DIVISION
Don Cherry Pits (2, 21);
Elks Y.S. Joes; (2, 18);
TND Bullshooters (2, 18);
Alexanders Mafia (1, 13);
Nettys Green Crew (1, 13);
Elks Dart Farts (1, 10)
ANAF Dilligads (1, B);
HIGH SCORE
Bob Zimmerman 140 x 3; Carla Calhoun 134
180s
Rod Kashuba
HIGH OUTS
Clint Steele 108 (Bull); Judy Kelly 60;
BULL FINISH
Kashuba 77
C DIVISION
Eagles Straight Shooters (2, 21);
ANAF Dilligads (2, 21);
Kicking Eagles (2, 16);
Eagles In Flight (1, 15);
Elks Bratz Again (1, 10);
ANAF High Flyers (1, 10);
TND Spitfires (1, B)
HIGH SCORE
Glen Sochan 177; Shawna Zawada 130;
HIGH OUTS
Corey Bingley 99; REna Patterson 90.
