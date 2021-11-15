Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmasters League results are again coming in after a year off due to the pandemic

The Vernon Pubmasters Darts League has resumed after missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID. (File photo)

VERNON PUBMASTER DARTS STATS, NOV. 10:

A DIVISION

Rosters Bud Knights – Total points: 8; Games won: 89

Rosters Pistoleros – Total points: 8; Games won: 88;

Eagles Eh Team – Total points: 7; Games won: 68;

ANAF Paralyzers – Total points: 7; Games won: 62;

ANAF Smoking Bulls – Total points: 5; Games won: 63;

Alexanders Anonymous – Total points: 5; Games won: 46;

ANAF Dilligads – Total points: 4; Games won: 49;

Eagles Straight Shooters – Total points: 4; Games won: 31;

HIGH SCORE

Wayne Morrison, 171; Marisa Muncaster, 137;

HIGH FINISHES

Clint Steele, 116; Judi Austin, 48;

180s

Richard Mackie, Brad Jackson

B DIVISION

TND Bullshooters – Total points: 8; Games won: 86;

ANAF Is It In? – Total points: 8; Games won: 84;

Eagles In Flight – Total points: 7; Games won: 67;

Elks Dart Farts – Total points: 6; Games won: 68;

Alexanders Nettys Crew – Total points: 5; Games won: 53;

Elk Bratz – Total points: 5; Games won: 49;

Elks Tequila’s Shooters – Total points: 5; Games won: 47;

Kicking Eagles – Total points: 4; Games won: 42;

HIGH SCORE

Eric Olsen, 150; Mary Critchley, 140;

HIGH FINISHES

Critchley, 84; Carl Knight, 84;

180s

Knight

NOV. 3

A DIVISION

Rosters Pistoleros – Total points: 6; Games won: 71

Rosters Bud Knights – Total points: 6; Games won: 61;

ANAF Paralyzers – Total points: 5; Games won: 46;

Eagles Eh Team – Total points: 5; Games won: 46;

ANAF Smoking Bulls – Total points: 4; Games won: 48;

Alexanders Anonymous – Total points: 4; Games won: 37;

ANAF Dilligads – Total points: 3; Games won: 35;

Eagles Straight Shooters – Total points: 3; Games won: 28;

HIGH SCORE

Dalton Desmarais, Brad Jackson, Richard Mackie, Rob Mullaly, 140 x 3; Rita File, 140;

HIGH FINISHES

Jackson, 90; Sheri Morrell, 57;

180s

Mackie, Jackson, Desmarais;

B DIVISION

TND Bullshooters – Total points: 6; Games won: 60;

Eagles In Flight – Total points: 5; Games won: 50;

ANAF Is It In? – Total points: 4; Games won: 60;

Elks Dart Farts – Total points: 4; Games won: 50;

Elks Tequila’s Shooters – Total points: 4; Games won: 40;

Alexanders Nettys Crew – Total points: 4; Games won: 39;

Elks Bratz – Total points: 4; Games won: 36;

Kicking Eagles – Total points: 3; Games won: 37;

HIGH SCORE

Kevin Vardon, 154; Mary Critchley, 140;

HIGH FINISHES

Carl Knight, 87; Cindy Gamble, 56;

180s

Knight (x2)



Games and Toys