Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

VERNON PUBMASTER DARTS STATS, NOV. 10:
A DIVISION
Rosters Bud Knights – Total points: 8; Games won: 89
Rosters Pistoleros – Total points: 8; Games won: 88;
Eagles Eh Team – Total points: 7; Games won: 68;
ANAF Paralyzers – Total points: 7; Games won: 62;
ANAF Smoking Bulls – Total points: 5; Games won: 63;
Alexanders Anonymous – Total points: 5; Games won: 46;
ANAF Dilligads – Total points: 4; Games won: 49;
Eagles Straight Shooters – Total points: 4; Games won: 31;
HIGH SCORE
Wayne Morrison, 171; Marisa Muncaster, 137;
HIGH FINISHES
Clint Steele, 116; Judi Austin, 48;
180s
Richard Mackie, Brad Jackson
B DIVISION
TND Bullshooters – Total points: 8; Games won: 86;
ANAF Is It In? – Total points: 8; Games won: 84;
Eagles In Flight – Total points: 7; Games won: 67;
Elks Dart Farts – Total points: 6; Games won: 68;
Alexanders Nettys Crew – Total points: 5; Games won: 53;
Elk Bratz – Total points: 5; Games won: 49;
Elks Tequila’s Shooters – Total points: 5; Games won: 47;
Kicking Eagles – Total points: 4; Games won: 42;
HIGH SCORE
Eric Olsen, 150; Mary Critchley, 140;
HIGH FINISHES
Critchley, 84; Carl Knight, 84;
180s
Knight
NOV. 3
A DIVISION
Rosters Pistoleros – Total points: 6; Games won: 71
Rosters Bud Knights – Total points: 6; Games won: 61;
ANAF Paralyzers – Total points: 5; Games won: 46;
Eagles Eh Team – Total points: 5; Games won: 46;
ANAF Smoking Bulls – Total points: 4; Games won: 48;
Alexanders Anonymous – Total points: 4; Games won: 37;
ANAF Dilligads – Total points: 3; Games won: 35;
Eagles Straight Shooters – Total points: 3; Games won: 28;
HIGH SCORE
Dalton Desmarais, Brad Jackson, Richard Mackie, Rob Mullaly, 140 x 3; Rita File, 140;
HIGH FINISHES
Jackson, 90; Sheri Morrell, 57;
180s
Mackie, Jackson, Desmarais;
B DIVISION
TND Bullshooters – Total points: 6; Games won: 60;
Eagles In Flight – Total points: 5; Games won: 50;
ANAF Is It In? – Total points: 4; Games won: 60;
Elks Dart Farts – Total points: 4; Games won: 50;
Elks Tequila’s Shooters – Total points: 4; Games won: 40;
Alexanders Nettys Crew – Total points: 4; Games won: 39;
Elks Bratz – Total points: 4; Games won: 36;
Kicking Eagles – Total points: 3; Games won: 37;
HIGH SCORE
Kevin Vardon, 154; Mary Critchley, 140;
HIGH FINISHES
Carl Knight, 87; Cindy Gamble, 56;
180s
Knight (x2)
