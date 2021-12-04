The Vernon Pubmasters Darts League has resumed after missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID. (File photo)

The Vernon Pubmasters Darts League has resumed after missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID. (File photo)

Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmasters League results are again coming in after a year off due to the pandemic

VERNON PUBMASTER DARTS STATS, DEC. 1:

A DIVISION

Rosters Bud Knights – Total points: 14; Games won: 157;

Rosters Pistoleros – Total points: 13; Games won: 135;

Eagles Eh Team – Total points: 12; Games won: 133;

Alexanders AKA – Total points: 11; Games won: 97;

ANAF Paralyzers – Total points: 10; Games won: 89;

ANAF Smoking Bulls – Total points: 9; Games won: 102;

Eagles Straight Shooters – Total points: 8; Games won: 72;

ANAF Dilligads – Total points: 7; Games won: 90;

HIGH SCORES

Dalton Desmarais, 140 x 3; Marisa Muncaster, 135;

HIGH FINISHES

Wayne Morrison, 126 Bull; Sheri Morrell, 82;

B DIVISION

ANAF Is It In? – Total points: 14; Games won: 147;

TND Bullshooters – Total points: 13; Games won: 139;

Eagles In Flight – Total points: 12; Games won: 115;

Alexanders Nettys Crew – Total points: 10; Games won: 102;

Elks Dart Farts – Total points: 10; Games won: 100;

Elks Tequila’s Shooters – Total points: 9; Games won: 92;

Kicking Eagles – Total points: 8; Games won: 89;

Elks Bratz- Total points: 8; Games won: 84;

HIGH SCORE

Betty Ackerman, Rob Calhoun, Rob Cook, Cindy Gamble, Carl Knight, Glen Sochan, 140;

HIGH FINISHES

Diane Polson, 69; Terry Mathers, 60.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Games and Toys

Previous story
South Africa, Australia win again at Dubai Sevens while young Canada teams struggle

Just Posted

Teresa Durning has topped the polls in the City of Vernon's city council byelection, which concluded Saturday, Dec. 4. Durning finished 14 votes ahead of former councillor Catherine Lord. Results are not official until Wednesday, Dec. 8. (File photo)
Durning tops polls in Vernon council byelection

The B.C. government and B.C. Timber Sales have pulled three more cutblocks from its plans north of Revelstoke at Argonaut Creek. (Contributed)
Cutblocks taken off plan north of Revelstoke

Federal’s Trigger Effect, a hunting show produced by Thunder Boyz Productions and based in Falkland, will air its 10th season in late December 2021. (Submitted photo)
North Okanagan-based hunting show celebrates 10 seasons on air

Okanagan Valley College of Massage Therapy has achieved top marks in the field of registered massage therapy education in their 2021 accreditation. (Submitted photo)
Vernon massage therapy college gets perfect marks in 2021 accreditation