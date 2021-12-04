Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

VERNON PUBMASTER DARTS STATS, DEC. 1:
A DIVISION
Rosters Bud Knights – Total points: 14; Games won: 157;
Rosters Pistoleros – Total points: 13; Games won: 135;
Eagles Eh Team – Total points: 12; Games won: 133;
Alexanders AKA – Total points: 11; Games won: 97;
ANAF Paralyzers – Total points: 10; Games won: 89;
ANAF Smoking Bulls – Total points: 9; Games won: 102;
Eagles Straight Shooters – Total points: 8; Games won: 72;
ANAF Dilligads – Total points: 7; Games won: 90;
HIGH SCORES
Dalton Desmarais, 140 x 3; Marisa Muncaster, 135;
HIGH FINISHES
Wayne Morrison, 126 Bull; Sheri Morrell, 82;
B DIVISION
ANAF Is It In? – Total points: 14; Games won: 147;
TND Bullshooters – Total points: 13; Games won: 139;
Eagles In Flight – Total points: 12; Games won: 115;
Alexanders Nettys Crew – Total points: 10; Games won: 102;
Elks Dart Farts – Total points: 10; Games won: 100;
Elks Tequila’s Shooters – Total points: 9; Games won: 92;
Kicking Eagles – Total points: 8; Games won: 89;
Elks Bratz- Total points: 8; Games won: 84;
HIGH SCORE
Betty Ackerman, Rob Calhoun, Rob Cook, Cindy Gamble, Carl Knight, Glen Sochan, 140;
HIGH FINISHES
Diane Polson, 69; Terry Mathers, 60.
