Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

VERNON PUBMASTER DARTS STATS, MARCH 2:

A DIVISION

Rosters Bud Knights – Total points: 4; Games won: 48;

Eagles Eh Team – Total points: 4; Games won: 41;

ANAF Smoking Bulls – Total points: 3; Games won: 31;

Alexanders AKA – Total points: 3; Games won: 29;

TND Bullshooters – Total points: 3; Games won: 29;

Rosters Pistoleros – Total points: 3; Games won: 29;

ANAF Is It In? – Total points: 2; Games won: 22;

ANAF Paralyzers – Total points: 2; Games won: 19;

HIGH SCORES

Richard MacKie, 140×2; Richard Schneider, 140 x2; Clint Steele, 140×2; Sheri Morrell, 140;

HIGH FINISHES

Carl Knight, 106; Sheri Morrell, 46;

B DIVISION

Alexanders Nettys Crew – Total points: 4; Games won: 40;

Elks Dart Farts – Total points: 4; Games won: 40;

ANAF Dilligads – Total points: 4; Games won: 38;

Elks Bratz – Total points: 3; Games won: 39;

Eagles In Flight – Total points: 3; Games won: 29;

Elks Tequila Shooters – Total points: 2; Games won: 21;

Kicking Eagles – Total points: 2; Games won: 16;

Eagles Straight Shooters- Total points: 2; Games won: 15;

HIGH SCORE

Terry Mathers, 140×2; Judy Kelly, 140;

HIGH FINISHES

Len Thiessen,103; Romy Hiemstra-Wolters, 69.


