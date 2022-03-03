Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmasters League results are again coming in as play resumes after COVID rules eased

VERNON PUBMASTER DARTS STATS, MARCH 2:

A DIVISION

Rosters Bud Knights – Total points: 4; Games won: 48;

Eagles Eh Team – Total points: 4; Games won: 41;

ANAF Smoking Bulls – Total points: 3; Games won: 31;

Alexanders AKA – Total points: 3; Games won: 29;

TND Bullshooters – Total points: 3; Games won: 29;

Rosters Pistoleros – Total points: 3; Games won: 29;

ANAF Is It In? – Total points: 2; Games won: 22;

ANAF Paralyzers – Total points: 2; Games won: 19;

HIGH SCORES

Richard MacKie, 140×2; Richard Schneider, 140 x2; Clint Steele, 140×2; Sheri Morrell, 140;

HIGH FINISHES

Carl Knight, 106; Sheri Morrell, 46;

B DIVISION

Alexanders Nettys Crew – Total points: 4; Games won: 40;

Elks Dart Farts – Total points: 4; Games won: 40;

ANAF Dilligads – Total points: 4; Games won: 38;

Elks Bratz – Total points: 3; Games won: 39;

Eagles In Flight – Total points: 3; Games won: 29;

Elks Tequila Shooters – Total points: 2; Games won: 21;

Kicking Eagles – Total points: 2; Games won: 16;

Eagles Straight Shooters- Total points: 2; Games won: 15;

HIGH SCORE

Terry Mathers, 140×2; Judy Kelly, 140;

HIGH FINISHES

Len Thiessen,103; Romy Hiemstra-Wolters, 69.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Games and ToysLocal Sports