Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

VERNON PUBMASTER DARTS STATS, MARCH 2:
A DIVISION
Rosters Bud Knights – Total points: 4; Games won: 48;
Eagles Eh Team – Total points: 4; Games won: 41;
ANAF Smoking Bulls – Total points: 3; Games won: 31;
Alexanders AKA – Total points: 3; Games won: 29;
TND Bullshooters – Total points: 3; Games won: 29;
Rosters Pistoleros – Total points: 3; Games won: 29;
ANAF Is It In? – Total points: 2; Games won: 22;
ANAF Paralyzers – Total points: 2; Games won: 19;
HIGH SCORES
Richard MacKie, 140×2; Richard Schneider, 140 x2; Clint Steele, 140×2; Sheri Morrell, 140;
HIGH FINISHES
Carl Knight, 106; Sheri Morrell, 46;
B DIVISION
Alexanders Nettys Crew – Total points: 4; Games won: 40;
Elks Dart Farts – Total points: 4; Games won: 40;
ANAF Dilligads – Total points: 4; Games won: 38;
Elks Bratz – Total points: 3; Games won: 39;
Eagles In Flight – Total points: 3; Games won: 29;
Elks Tequila Shooters – Total points: 2; Games won: 21;
Kicking Eagles – Total points: 2; Games won: 16;
Eagles Straight Shooters- Total points: 2; Games won: 15;
HIGH SCORE
Terry Mathers, 140×2; Judy Kelly, 140;
HIGH FINISHES
Len Thiessen,103; Romy Hiemstra-Wolters, 69.
