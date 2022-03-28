Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

VERNON PUBMASTER DARTS STATS, MARCH 24:
A DIVISION
Rosters Bud Knights – Total points: 8; Games won: 90;
Rosters Pistoleros – Total points: 7; Games won: 75;
TND Bullshooters – Total points: 7; Games won: 61;
ANAF Smoking Bulls – Total points: 5; Games won: 56;
Eagles Eh Team – Total points: 5; Games won: 50;
ANAF Paralyzers – Total points: 5; Games won: 42;
ANAF Is It In? – Total points: 4; Games won: 47;
Alexanders AKA – Total points: 4; Games won: 44;
HIGH SCORES
Garrett Hammer, 171; Rita File, 133;
180s
Rob Cook, Brad Jackson;
HIGH FINISHES
Carl Knight, 127 (BULL); File, 98;
B DIVISION
Alexanders Nettys Crew – Total points: 8; Games won: 77;
ANAF Dilligads – Total points: 8; Games won: 73;
Elks Dart Farts – Total points: 7; Games won: 72;
Elks Tequila’s Shooters – Total points: 6; Games won: 59;
Elks Bratz – Total points: 5; Games won: 60;
Eagles In Flight – Total points: 5; Games won: 57;
Eagles Straight Shooters – Total points: 5; Games won: 48;
Kicking Eagles- Total points: 4; Games won: 40;
HIGH SCORE
Ian Gibson, 160; Diane Polson, 140;
HIGH FINISHES
Lyle Williamson, 116; Laureen McCrae, 96;
180s
Dalton Desmarais.
