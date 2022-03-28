The Vernon Pubmasters Darts League has resumed after missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID. (File photo)

Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmasters League results are again coming in as play resumes after COVID rules eased

VERNON PUBMASTER DARTS STATS, MARCH 24:

A DIVISION

Rosters Bud Knights – Total points: 8; Games won: 90;

Rosters Pistoleros – Total points: 7; Games won: 75;

TND Bullshooters – Total points: 7; Games won: 61;

ANAF Smoking Bulls – Total points: 5; Games won: 56;

Eagles Eh Team – Total points: 5; Games won: 50;

ANAF Paralyzers – Total points: 5; Games won: 42;

ANAF Is It In? – Total points: 4; Games won: 47;

Alexanders AKA – Total points: 4; Games won: 44;

HIGH SCORES

Garrett Hammer, 171; Rita File, 133;

180s

Rob Cook, Brad Jackson;

HIGH FINISHES

Carl Knight, 127 (BULL); File, 98;

B DIVISION

Alexanders Nettys Crew – Total points: 8; Games won: 77;

ANAF Dilligads – Total points: 8; Games won: 73;

Elks Dart Farts – Total points: 7; Games won: 72;

Elks Tequila’s Shooters – Total points: 6; Games won: 59;

Elks Bratz – Total points: 5; Games won: 60;

Eagles In Flight – Total points: 5; Games won: 57;

Eagles Straight Shooters – Total points: 5; Games won: 48;

Kicking Eagles- Total points: 4; Games won: 40;

HIGH SCORE

Ian Gibson, 160; Diane Polson, 140;

HIGH FINISHES

Lyle Williamson, 116; Laureen McCrae, 96;

180s

Dalton Desmarais.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
