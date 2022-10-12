Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

VERNON PUBMASTER DARTS STATS, Oct. 5 (Welcome to the new season!):
A DIVISION
Bud Knights – Total points: 4; Games: 47;
Anonymous – Total points: 4; Games: 47;
Bullshooters – Total points: 4; Games: 39;
Eh Team – Total points: 4; Games: 36;
Smokin’ Bulls – Total points: 2; Games: 27;
Pistoleros- Total points: 2; Games: 23;
Rusty Darts – Total points: 2; Games: 17;
Paralyzers – Total points: 2; Games: 12;
HIGH SCORES
Richard Mackie, 177; Mranda Vrtar, 162;
180s
Dalton Desmarais (x2); Rob Cook; Conan Dalton;
HIGH OUTS
Kevin Desmarais, 106; Rita File, 66 (Bull);
BULL FINISH
Brian Schneider, 87;
B DIVISION
Nettys Crew – Total points: 4; Games: 48;
Big Bulls – Total points: 4; Games: 36;
Tequila Shooters – Total points: 3; Games: 36;
Bangin’ da Neighbors – Total points: 3; Games: 36;
Dilligads – Total points: 3; Games: 33;
Is It In? – Total points: 3; Games: 28;
Bratz – Total points: 2; Games: 18;
Just For The Helk Of It- Total points: 2; Games: 13;
HIGH SCORE
Bob Zimmerman, 140 x2; Annette Hiren, 133;
HIGH OUTS
Corey Bingley, 107 (Bull); Diane Polson, 96.
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.