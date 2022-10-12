The Vernon Pubmasters Darts League has resumed after missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID. (File photo)

Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmasters League results are again coming in as play resumes after COVID rules eased

VERNON PUBMASTER DARTS STATS, Oct. 5 (Welcome to the new season!):

A DIVISION

Bud Knights – Total points: 4; Games: 47;

Anonymous – Total points: 4; Games: 47;

Bullshooters – Total points: 4; Games: 39;

Eh Team – Total points: 4; Games: 36;

Smokin’ Bulls – Total points: 2; Games: 27;

Pistoleros- Total points: 2; Games: 23;

Rusty Darts – Total points: 2; Games: 17;

Paralyzers – Total points: 2; Games: 12;

HIGH SCORES

Richard Mackie, 177; Mranda Vrtar, 162;

180s

Dalton Desmarais (x2); Rob Cook; Conan Dalton;

HIGH OUTS

Kevin Desmarais, 106; Rita File, 66 (Bull);

BULL FINISH

Brian Schneider, 87;

B DIVISION

Nettys Crew – Total points: 4; Games: 48;

Big Bulls – Total points: 4; Games: 36;

Tequila Shooters – Total points: 3; Games: 36;

Bangin’ da Neighbors – Total points: 3; Games: 36;

Dilligads – Total points: 3; Games: 33;

Is It In? – Total points: 3; Games: 28;

Bratz – Total points: 2; Games: 18;

Just For The Helk Of It- Total points: 2; Games: 13;

HIGH SCORE

Bob Zimmerman, 140 x2; Annette Hiren, 133;

HIGH OUTS

Corey Bingley, 107 (Bull); Diane Polson, 96.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Games and ToysLocal Sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
CEO Scott Smith out at Hockey Canada, board of directors resigns
Next story
Reigning Kelowna Rockets MVP signs NHL contract

Just Posted

Alex Dantzer
Dantzer hopes to be the answer in Coldstream

A recall petition launched against Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu has failed, Elections BC announced Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Recall petition fails to remove Vernon-Monashee MLA

(Artem_Apukhtin/Pixabay photo)
Fire ban extended in Kamloops Fire Centre

Sylus Wyatt Gottfriedsen, 32,is wanted by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. (RCMP photo)
Vernon man sought by RCMP