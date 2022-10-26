The Vernon Pubmasters Darts League has resumed after missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID. (File photo)

Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmasters League results for the past two weeks

Vernon Pubmaster Darts League, Weekly Stats, Oct. 19 :

A DIVISION

Bud Knights – Total points: 8; Games: 84;

Eh Team – Total points: 8; Games: 82;

Anonymous – Total points: 7; Games: 79;

Bull Shooters – Total points: 6; Games: 60;

Pistoleros – Total points: 5 Games: 57;

Rusty Darts – Total points: 5; Games: 47;

Paralyzers – Total points: 5; Games: 35;

Smokin bulls – Total points: 4; Games: 52;

HIGH SCORES

Dalton Demarais, Brad Jackson, 140 x3; Sheri Morrell, 140;

HIGH OUTS

Brad Jackson, 119; Carla Calhoun, 98;

B DIVISION

Nettys Crew – Total points: 8; Games: 90;

Big Bulls – Total points: 8; Games: 82;

Dilligads – Total points: 74; Games: 74;

Bangin’ da Neighbors – Total points: 6; Games: 66;

Tequila Shooters – Total points: 5; Games: 54;

Is It In? – Total points: 5 Games: 50;

Bratz – Total points: 5; Games: 46;

Just For The Helk Of It- Total points: 4; Games: 34;

HIGH SCORES

Terry Mathers, Jessica Polson, Clint Petterson, Lyle Williamson, 140;

HIGH OUTS

Eric Akkerhuis, 84; Diane Polson, 74;

Oct. 12 :

A DIVISION

Bud Knights – Total points: 6; Games: 63;

Eh Team – Total points: 6; Games: 61;

Anonymous – Total points: 5; Games: 62;

Bull Shooters – Total points: 5; Games: 50;

Pistoleros – Total points: 4; Games: 43;

Rusty Darts – Total points: 4; Games: 37;

Smokin Bulls – Total points: 3; Games: 38;

Paralyzers – Total points: 3; Games: 18;

HIGH SCORES

Lukas Cook, 160; Mranda Vrtar, 137;

HIGH OUTS

Dalton Desmarais, 138; Sheri Morrell, 64;

BULL FINISH

Clint Steele, 130 (BULL);

B DIVISION

Nettys Crew – Total points: 6; Games: 71;

Big Bulls – Total points: 6; Games: 60;

Tequila Shooters – Total points: 4; Games: 44;

Bangin’ da Neighbors – Total points: 5; Games: 54;

Dilligads – Total points: 5; Games: 53;

Is It In? – Total points: 4; Games: 41;

Bratz – Total points: 3; Games: 29;

Just For The Helk Of It- Total points: 3; Games: 20;

HIGH SCORE

Roy Adkins, Eric Akkerhuis, Corey Bingley, Kris Furmanek, Terry Mathers, Glen Scohan, Kevin Vardon, 140; Annette Hiren, 133;

180s

Glen Sochan, 79; Judy Kelly, 47

BULL FINISH

Eamon Logan, 65 (BULL)


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Local Sports

