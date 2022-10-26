Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmaster Darts League, Weekly Stats, Oct. 19 :
A DIVISION
Bud Knights – Total points: 8; Games: 84;
Eh Team – Total points: 8; Games: 82;
Anonymous – Total points: 7; Games: 79;
Bull Shooters – Total points: 6; Games: 60;
Pistoleros – Total points: 5 Games: 57;
Rusty Darts – Total points: 5; Games: 47;
Paralyzers – Total points: 5; Games: 35;
Smokin bulls – Total points: 4; Games: 52;
HIGH SCORES
Dalton Demarais, Brad Jackson, 140 x3; Sheri Morrell, 140;
HIGH OUTS
Brad Jackson, 119; Carla Calhoun, 98;
B DIVISION
Nettys Crew – Total points: 8; Games: 90;
Big Bulls – Total points: 8; Games: 82;
Dilligads – Total points: 74; Games: 74;
Bangin’ da Neighbors – Total points: 6; Games: 66;
Tequila Shooters – Total points: 5; Games: 54;
Is It In? – Total points: 5 Games: 50;
Bratz – Total points: 5; Games: 46;
Just For The Helk Of It- Total points: 4; Games: 34;
HIGH SCORES
Terry Mathers, Jessica Polson, Clint Petterson, Lyle Williamson, 140;
HIGH OUTS
Eric Akkerhuis, 84; Diane Polson, 74;
Oct. 12 :
A DIVISION
Bud Knights – Total points: 6; Games: 63;
Eh Team – Total points: 6; Games: 61;
Anonymous – Total points: 5; Games: 62;
Bull Shooters – Total points: 5; Games: 50;
Pistoleros – Total points: 4; Games: 43;
Rusty Darts – Total points: 4; Games: 37;
Smokin Bulls – Total points: 3; Games: 38;
Paralyzers – Total points: 3; Games: 18;
HIGH SCORES
Lukas Cook, 160; Mranda Vrtar, 137;
HIGH OUTS
Dalton Desmarais, 138; Sheri Morrell, 64;
BULL FINISH
Clint Steele, 130 (BULL);
B DIVISION
Nettys Crew – Total points: 6; Games: 71;
Big Bulls – Total points: 6; Games: 60;
Tequila Shooters – Total points: 4; Games: 44;
Bangin’ da Neighbors – Total points: 5; Games: 54;
Dilligads – Total points: 5; Games: 53;
Is It In? – Total points: 4; Games: 41;
Bratz – Total points: 3; Games: 29;
Just For The Helk Of It- Total points: 3; Games: 20;
HIGH SCORE
Roy Adkins, Eric Akkerhuis, Corey Bingley, Kris Furmanek, Terry Mathers, Glen Scohan, Kevin Vardon, 140; Annette Hiren, 133;
180s
Glen Sochan, 79; Judy Kelly, 47
BULL FINISH
Eamon Logan, 65 (BULL)
