Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmaster Darts League, Weekly Stats, Oct. 26 :
A DIVISION
Bud Knights – Total points: 10; Games: 107;
Eh Team – Total points: 9; Games: 97;
Anonymous – Total points: 9; Games: 95;
Bull Shooters – Total points: 7; Games: 77;
Pistoleros – Total points: 7 Games: 71;
Rusty Darts – Total points: 7; Games: 51;
Paralyzers – Total points: 6; Games: 62;
Smokin bulls – Total points: 5 Games: 60;
HIGH SCORES
Dalton Demarais, 140 x5; Rita File, Tannis Jones, 133;
HIGH OUTS
Rod Kashuba, Richark MacKie, 80; Mranda Vrtar, 69;
180s
Dalton Desmarais, Brad Jackson
B DIVISION
Nettys Crew – Total points: 10; Games: 108;
Big Bulls – Total points: 10; Games: 102;
Dilligads – Total points: 9; Games: 95;
Bangin’ da Neighbors – Total points: 7; Games: 77;
Tequilas Shooters – Total points: 7; Games: 77;
Is It In? – Total points: 6 Games: 60;
Bratz – Total points: 6; Games: 59;
Just For The Helk Of It- Total points: 5; Games: 42;
HIGH SCORES
Eamon Logan, 140×2; Diane Polson, 138
HIGH OUTS
Leanna Rogan, 90; Marty Greaves, 79;
BULL FINISH
Ashlin Macleod, 65.
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
