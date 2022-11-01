The Vernon Pubmasters Darts League has resumed after missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID. (File photo)

Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmasters League results for the past two weeks

Vernon Pubmaster Darts League, Weekly Stats, Oct. 26 :

A DIVISION

Bud Knights – Total points: 10; Games: 107;

Eh Team – Total points: 9; Games: 97;

Anonymous – Total points: 9; Games: 95;

Bull Shooters – Total points: 7; Games: 77;

Pistoleros – Total points: 7 Games: 71;

Rusty Darts – Total points: 7; Games: 51;

Paralyzers – Total points: 6; Games: 62;

Smokin bulls – Total points: 5 Games: 60;

HIGH SCORES

Dalton Demarais, 140 x5; Rita File, Tannis Jones, 133;

HIGH OUTS

Rod Kashuba, Richark MacKie, 80; Mranda Vrtar, 69;

180s

Dalton Desmarais, Brad Jackson

B DIVISION

Nettys Crew – Total points: 10; Games: 108;

Big Bulls – Total points: 10; Games: 102;

Dilligads – Total points: 9; Games: 95;

Bangin’ da Neighbors – Total points: 7; Games: 77;

Tequilas Shooters – Total points: 7; Games: 77;

Is It In? – Total points: 6 Games: 60;

Bratz – Total points: 6; Games: 59;

Just For The Helk Of It- Total points: 5; Games: 42;

HIGH SCORES

Eamon Logan, 140×2; Diane Polson, 138

HIGH OUTS

Leanna Rogan, 90; Marty Greaves, 79;

BULL FINISH

Ashlin Macleod, 65.


