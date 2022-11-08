Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmaster Darts League, Weekly Stats, Nov. 2 :
A DIVISION
Bud Knights – Total points: 11; Games: 119;
Anonymous – Total points: 11; Games: 117;
Eh Team – Total points: 11; Games: 116;
Pistoleros – Total points: 9; Games: 95;
Bull Shooters – Total points: 8 Games: 80;
Paralyzers – Total points: 8; Games: 64;
Smokin Bulls – Total points: 7; Games: 81;
Rusty Darts – Total points: 7 Games: 72;
HIGH SCORES
Chris LeDrew, 165; Kathy Demarais, 140;
HIGH OUTS
Brian Schneider, 117; Tannis Jones, 68;
180s
Brad Jackson, Clint Steele
B DIVISION
Big Bulls – Total points: 12; Games: 124;
Dilligads – Total points: 11; Games: 118;
Nettys Crew – Total points: 11; Games: 117;
Bangin’ da Neighbors – Total points: 9; Games: 94;
Tequilas Shooters – Total points: 8; Games: 91;
Is It In? – Total points: 8 Games: 77;
Bratz – Total points: 7; Games: 73;
Just For The Helk Of It- Total points: 6; Games: 50;
HIGH SCORES
Kris Furmanek, 140×2; Romy Hiemstra-Wolters, 135;
HIGH OUTS
Jessica Polson, 96; Kris Furmanek,66;
BULL FINISH
Corey Bingley, 50.
