The Vernon Pubmasters Darts League has resumed after missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID. (File photo)

Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmasters League results for the past two weeks

Vernon Pubmaster Darts League, Weekly Stats, Nov. 2 :

A DIVISION

Bud Knights – Total points: 11; Games: 119;

Anonymous – Total points: 11; Games: 117;

Eh Team – Total points: 11; Games: 116;

Pistoleros – Total points: 9; Games: 95;

Bull Shooters – Total points: 8 Games: 80;

Paralyzers – Total points: 8; Games: 64;

Smokin Bulls – Total points: 7; Games: 81;

Rusty Darts – Total points: 7 Games: 72;

HIGH SCORES

Chris LeDrew, 165; Kathy Demarais, 140;

HIGH OUTS

Brian Schneider, 117; Tannis Jones, 68;

180s

Brad Jackson, Clint Steele

B DIVISION

Big Bulls – Total points: 12; Games: 124;

Dilligads – Total points: 11; Games: 118;

Nettys Crew – Total points: 11; Games: 117;

Bangin’ da Neighbors – Total points: 9; Games: 94;

Tequilas Shooters – Total points: 8; Games: 91;

Is It In? – Total points: 8 Games: 77;

Bratz – Total points: 7; Games: 73;

Just For The Helk Of It- Total points: 6; Games: 50;

HIGH SCORES

Kris Furmanek, 140×2; Romy Hiemstra-Wolters, 135;

HIGH OUTS

Jessica Polson, 96; Kris Furmanek,66;

BULL FINISH

Corey Bingley, 50.

