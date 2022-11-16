Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmaster Darts League, Weekly Stats, Nov. 9 :
A DIVISION
Bud Knights – Total points: 13; Games: 145;
Anonymous – Total points: 13; Games: 139;
Eh Team – Total points: 13; Games: 134;
Pistoleros – Total points: 11; Games: 116;
Bull Shooters – Total points: 9 Games: 93;
Paralyzers – Total points: 9; Games: 69;
Smokin Bulls – Total points: 8; Games: 90;
Rusty Darts – Total points: 8 Games: 82;
HIGH SCORES
Dalton Demarais, 140×5; Femi Vrtar,135;
HIGH OUTS
Travis Bucsis, 106; Carla Calhoun, 49;
180s
Brad Jackson
BULL FINISH
Richard Schneider, 101;
B DIVISION
Big Bulls – Total points: 14; Games: 144;
Dilligads – Total points: 13; Games: 137;
Nettys Crew – Total points: 12; Games: 129;
Bangin’ da Neighbors – Total points: 10; Games: 107;
Is It In? – Total points: 10; Games: 102;
Tequilas Shooters – Total points: 9; Games: 102;
Bratz – Total points: 9 Games: 91;
Just For The Helk Of It- Total points: 7; Games: 56;
HIGH SCORES
Corey Bingley, Kris Furmanek, Clint Petterson, Diane Polson, Glen Sochan, Mike Teager, 140;
180s
Corey Bingley, Kris Furmanek;
HIGH OUTS
Corey Bingley, 91; Diane Polson, 91.
@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.