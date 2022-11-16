The Vernon Pubmasters Darts League has resumed after missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID. (File photo)

Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmasters League results for the past two weeks

Vernon Pubmaster Darts League, Weekly Stats, Nov. 9 :

A DIVISION

Bud Knights – Total points: 13; Games: 145;

Anonymous – Total points: 13; Games: 139;

Eh Team – Total points: 13; Games: 134;

Pistoleros – Total points: 11; Games: 116;

Bull Shooters – Total points: 9 Games: 93;

Paralyzers – Total points: 9; Games: 69;

Smokin Bulls – Total points: 8; Games: 90;

Rusty Darts – Total points: 8 Games: 82;

HIGH SCORES

Dalton Demarais, 140×5; Femi Vrtar,135;

HIGH OUTS

Travis Bucsis, 106; Carla Calhoun, 49;

180s

Brad Jackson

BULL FINISH

Richard Schneider, 101;

B DIVISION

Big Bulls – Total points: 14; Games: 144;

Dilligads – Total points: 13; Games: 137;

Nettys Crew – Total points: 12; Games: 129;

Bangin’ da Neighbors – Total points: 10; Games: 107;

Is It In? – Total points: 10; Games: 102;

Tequilas Shooters – Total points: 9; Games: 102;

Bratz – Total points: 9 Games: 91;

Just For The Helk Of It- Total points: 7; Games: 56;

HIGH SCORES

Corey Bingley, Kris Furmanek, Clint Petterson, Diane Polson, Glen Sochan, Mike Teager, 140;

180s

Corey Bingley, Kris Furmanek;

HIGH OUTS

Corey Bingley, 91; Diane Polson, 91.

