Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmaster Darts League, Weekly Stats, Nov. 30 :
TEAMS
Pistoleros – Total points: 4; Games: 40;
Bud Knights – Total points: 2; Games: 26;
Eh Team – Total points: 2; Games: 20;
Bull Shooters – Total points: 2; Games: 19;
Anonymous – Total points: 2 Games: 19;
Netty’s Crew – Total points: 1; Games: 14;
Big Bulls – Total points: 1 Games: 12;
Dilligads – Total points: 1; Games: 5;
HIGH SCORES
Wayne Morrison, 171; Judy Kelly, 134;
HIGH OUTS
Brad Jackson, 132; Annette Hiren, Sheri Morrell, 55;
180s
Dalton Desmarais, Laureen McCrae;
BULL FINISH
Brad Jackson, 132; Wayne Morrison, 123; Clint Petterson, 75;
TEAMS
Paralyzers – Total points: 4; Games: 46;
Smokin’ Bulls – Total points: 4; Games: 39;
Tequilas Shooters – Total points: 3; Games: 38;
Rusty Darts – Total points: 3; Games: 31;
Bratz – Total points: 3; Games: 29;
Is It In? – Total points: 3; Games: 28;
Bangin Da Neighbours – Total points: 2 Games: 24;
Just For The Helk Of It- Total points: 2; Games: 13;
HIGH SCORES
Travis Bucsis, 140×3; Jessica Polson, 140×2;
HIGH OUTS
Kevin Vardon, 97; Marj Forsyth, 61.
