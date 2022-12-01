The Vernon Pubmasters Darts League has resumed after missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID. (File photo)

Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmasters League results for the past two weeks

Vernon Pubmaster Darts League, Weekly Stats, Nov. 30 :

TEAMS

Pistoleros – Total points: 4; Games: 40;

Bud Knights – Total points: 2; Games: 26;

Eh Team – Total points: 2; Games: 20;

Bull Shooters – Total points: 2; Games: 19;

Anonymous – Total points: 2 Games: 19;

Netty’s Crew – Total points: 1; Games: 14;

Big Bulls – Total points: 1 Games: 12;

Dilligads – Total points: 1; Games: 5;

HIGH SCORES

Wayne Morrison, 171; Judy Kelly, 134;

HIGH OUTS

Brad Jackson, 132; Annette Hiren, Sheri Morrell, 55;

180s

Dalton Desmarais, Laureen McCrae;

BULL FINISH

Brad Jackson, 132; Wayne Morrison, 123; Clint Petterson, 75;

TEAMS

Paralyzers – Total points: 4; Games: 46;

Smokin’ Bulls – Total points: 4; Games: 39;

Tequilas Shooters – Total points: 3; Games: 38;

Rusty Darts – Total points: 3; Games: 31;

Bratz – Total points: 3; Games: 29;

Is It In? – Total points: 3; Games: 28;

Bangin Da Neighbours – Total points: 2 Games: 24;

Just For The Helk Of It- Total points: 2; Games: 13;

HIGH SCORES

Travis Bucsis, 140×3; Jessica Polson, 140×2;

HIGH OUTS

Kevin Vardon, 97; Marj Forsyth, 61.

