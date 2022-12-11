Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmaster Darts League, Weekly Stats, Dec. 7 :
TEAMS
Eh Team – Total points: 6; Games: 63;
Bud Knights – Total points: 6; Games: 59;
Bull Shooters – Total points: 5; Games: 50;
Pistoleros – Total points: NP; Games: 51;
Netty’s Crew – Total points: 4 Games: 35;
Anonymous – Total points: 3; Games: 41;
Big Bulls – Total points: 3 Games: 25;
Dilligads – Total points: NP; Games: 17;
HIGH SCORES
Rob Calhoun, 171; Carla Calhoun, Tannis Jones, 133;
HIGH OUTS
Greg Clark, 121 (BULL), Carla Calhoun, 104;
180s
Brock French, Mike Teager;
BULL FINISH
Greg Clark, 88;
TEAMS
Paralyzers – Total points: 6; Games: 66;
Smokin’ Bulls – Total points: 6; Games: 629;
Rusty Darts – Total points: 5; Games: 53;
Bratz – Total points: 5; Games: 53;
Tequilas Shooters – Total points: 4; Games: 47;
Is It In? – Total points: 4; Games: 39;
Bangin Da Neighbours – Total points: 3 Games: 32;
Just For The Helk Of It- Total points: 3; Games: 20;
HIGH SCORES
Sam Tresoor, 156; Jessica Polson, 125;
HIGH OUTS
Travis Bucsis, 109; Jessica Polson, 58;
180s
Travis Bucsis
