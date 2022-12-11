The Vernon Pubmasters Darts League has resumed after missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID. (File photo)

Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmasters League results for the past two weeks

Vernon Pubmaster Darts League, Weekly Stats, Dec. 7 :

TEAMS

Eh Team – Total points: 6; Games: 63;

Bud Knights – Total points: 6; Games: 59;

Bull Shooters – Total points: 5; Games: 50;

Pistoleros – Total points: NP; Games: 51;

Netty’s Crew – Total points: 4 Games: 35;

Anonymous – Total points: 3; Games: 41;

Big Bulls – Total points: 3 Games: 25;

Dilligads – Total points: NP; Games: 17;

HIGH SCORES

Rob Calhoun, 171; Carla Calhoun, Tannis Jones, 133;

HIGH OUTS

Greg Clark, 121 (BULL), Carla Calhoun, 104;

180s

Brock French, Mike Teager;

BULL FINISH

Greg Clark, 88;

TEAMS

Paralyzers – Total points: 6; Games: 66;

Smokin’ Bulls – Total points: 6; Games: 629;

Rusty Darts – Total points: 5; Games: 53;

Bratz – Total points: 5; Games: 53;

Tequilas Shooters – Total points: 4; Games: 47;

Is It In? – Total points: 4; Games: 39;

Bangin Da Neighbours – Total points: 3 Games: 32;

Just For The Helk Of It- Total points: 3; Games: 20;

HIGH SCORES

Sam Tresoor, 156; Jessica Polson, 125;

HIGH OUTS

Travis Bucsis, 109; Jessica Polson, 58;

180s

Travis Bucsis

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Games and ToysLocal Sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hager has Knight to remember for North Okanagan in win over 100 Mile House

Just Posted

New child care facilities in Okanagan Landing and at the Vernon Recreation Complex that will provide nearly 200 new spaces for kids aged Kindergarten and younger need one more review and inspection from Interior Health before officially opening. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon child care spaces nearly ready

The Vernon Pubmasters Darts League has resumed after missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID. (File photo)
Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

The North Okanagan Knights (white) scored a 4-1 win over the hometown 100 Mile House Wranglers in KIJHL action Saturday, Dec. 10, in the South Cariboo. (Black Press - file photo)
Hager has Knight to remember for North Okanagan in win over 100 Mile House

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department helped rescue the driver and lone occupant of a pick-up truck that went over an embankment on Sleepy Hollow Road in Spallumcheen just before 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. It took nearly 90 minutes to extricate the driver who, said the fire department, was relatively unscathed. (Morning Star - file photo)
Driver in Spallumcheen extremely fortunate