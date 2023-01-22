Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmaster Darts League, Weekly Stats, Jan. 18 :
TEAMS
Bud Knights – Total points: 14; Games: 152;
Eh Team – Total points: 12; Games: 130;
Pistoleros – Total points: 12; Games: 126;
Netty’s Crew – Total points: 9; Games: 91;
Big Bulls – Total points: 8 Games: 85;
Bull Shooters – Total points: 7 Games: 70;
Anonymous – Total points: NP/10; Games: NP/113;
Dilligads – Total points: NP/9; Games: NP/80;
HIGH SCORES
Clint Petterson, 171; Carla Calhoun, 140;
HIGH OUTS
Garrett Hammer, Richard McKie,90; Rita File, 48
180s
Brad Jackson (x2);
TEAMS
Smokin Bulls – Total points: 14; Games: 145;
Rusty Darts – Total points: 13; Games: 129;
Paralyzers – Total points: 12; Games: 129;
Bratz – Total points: 10; Games:113;
Is It In? – Total points: 10; Games: 95;
Tequilas Shooters – Total points: 8; Games: 98;
Bangin Da Neighbours – Total points: 8 Games: 77;
Just For The Helk Of It- Total points: 6; Games: 46;
HIGH SCORES
Clint Steele, 171; Jessica Polson, 121;
HIGH OUTS
Travis Bucsis, 98; Diane Polson, 59;
180s
Rod Kashuba, Keith Vardon;
BULL FINISH
Ashlin Macleod, 67.
