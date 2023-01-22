The Vernon Pubmasters Darts League has resumed after missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID. (File photo)

Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmasters League results, Jan. 18

Vernon Pubmaster Darts League, Weekly Stats, Jan. 18 :

TEAMS

Bud Knights – Total points: 14; Games: 152;

Eh Team – Total points: 12; Games: 130;

Pistoleros – Total points: 12; Games: 126;

Netty’s Crew – Total points: 9; Games: 91;

Big Bulls – Total points: 8 Games: 85;

Bull Shooters – Total points: 7 Games: 70;

Anonymous – Total points: NP/10; Games: NP/113;

Dilligads – Total points: NP/9; Games: NP/80;

HIGH SCORES

Clint Petterson, 171; Carla Calhoun, 140;

HIGH OUTS

Garrett Hammer, Richard McKie,90; Rita File, 48

180s

Brad Jackson (x2);

TEAMS

Smokin Bulls – Total points: 14; Games: 145;

Rusty Darts – Total points: 13; Games: 129;

Paralyzers – Total points: 12; Games: 129;

Bratz – Total points: 10; Games:113;

Is It In? – Total points: 10; Games: 95;

Tequilas Shooters – Total points: 8; Games: 98;

Bangin Da Neighbours – Total points: 8 Games: 77;

Just For The Helk Of It- Total points: 6; Games: 46;

HIGH SCORES

Clint Steele, 171; Jessica Polson, 121;

HIGH OUTS

Travis Bucsis, 98; Diane Polson, 59;

180s

Rod Kashuba, Keith Vardon;

BULL FINISH

Ashlin Macleod, 67.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Games and ToysLocal Sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada’s Brooke Henderson wins 13th LPGA Tour title

Just Posted

The Vernon Pubmasters Darts League has resumed after missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID. (File photo)
Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Adult bald eagles were spotted many times during the North Okanagan Naturalist Club’s annual eagle and swan count held Sunday, Jan.15, in the North Okanagan region. (Harold Sellers photo)
Poor visibility hampers North Okanagan eagle/swan count

Vernon Search and Rescue came safely to the aid of an injured snowmobile rider in the Hunters Range area east of Enderby Saturday, Jan. 21. (Facebook photo)
Vernon Search and Rescue comes to aid of injured sledder

Nelson Leafs forward Kieran Christianson looks to screen North Okanagan goalie Austin Seibel during the Leafs’ 4-1 KIJHL win over the Knights Saturday, Jan. 21, in Nelson. (Tyler Harper - Nelson Star)
New players shine as Leafs score 4 unanswered goals to beat Knights 4-1