The Vernon Pubmasters Darts League has resumed after missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID. (File photo)

Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmasters League results, Jan. 18

Vernon Pubmaster Darts League, Weekly Stats, Feb. 15 :

TEAMS

Bud Knights – Total points: 6; Games: 63;

Pistoleros – Total points: 6; Games: 50;

Anonymous – Total points: 5; Games: 56;

Eh Team – Total points: 5; Games: 52;

Smokin Bulls – Total points: 5 Games: 52;

Dilligads – Total points: 3 Games: 36;

Netty’s Crew – Total points: 3; Games: 35;

Big Bulls – Total points:3; Games: 28;

HIGH SCORES

Eamon Logan, 154; Sheri Morrell, 140;

180s

Dalton Desmarais

HIGH OUTS

Brock French, 120; Kathy Desmarais, 86;

TEAMS

Paralyzers – Total points: 6; Games: 71;

Tequilas Shooters – Total points: 5; Games: 47;

Rusty Darts – Total points: NP/4; Games: NP/42;

Bratz – Total points: 4; Games: 41;

Bangin Da Neighbours – Total points: 4; Games: 38;

Bull Shooters – Total points: NP/4; Games: NP/37;

Is It In? – Total points: 3 Games: 36;

Just For The Helk Of It- Total points: 3; Games: 29;

HIGH SCORES

Diane Polson, 140×2; Rob Cook, Chris Moreland, Kevin Vardon, 140;

HIGH OUTS

Bob Zimmerman, 89; Jessica Polson, 57.

