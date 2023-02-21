Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmaster Darts League, Weekly Stats, Feb. 15 :
TEAMS
Bud Knights – Total points: 6; Games: 63;
Pistoleros – Total points: 6; Games: 50;
Anonymous – Total points: 5; Games: 56;
Eh Team – Total points: 5; Games: 52;
Smokin Bulls – Total points: 5 Games: 52;
Dilligads – Total points: 3 Games: 36;
Netty’s Crew – Total points: 3; Games: 35;
Big Bulls – Total points:3; Games: 28;
HIGH SCORES
Eamon Logan, 154; Sheri Morrell, 140;
180s
Dalton Desmarais
HIGH OUTS
Brock French, 120; Kathy Desmarais, 86;
TEAMS
Paralyzers – Total points: 6; Games: 71;
Tequilas Shooters – Total points: 5; Games: 47;
Rusty Darts – Total points: NP/4; Games: NP/42;
Bratz – Total points: 4; Games: 41;
Bangin Da Neighbours – Total points: 4; Games: 38;
Bull Shooters – Total points: NP/4; Games: NP/37;
Is It In? – Total points: 3 Games: 36;
Just For The Helk Of It- Total points: 3; Games: 29;
HIGH SCORES
Diane Polson, 140×2; Rob Cook, Chris Moreland, Kevin Vardon, 140;
HIGH OUTS
Bob Zimmerman, 89; Jessica Polson, 57.
