Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmaster Darts League, Weekly Stats, March 8 :
TEAMS
Bud Knights – Total points: 12; Games: 124;
Anonymous – Total points: 10; Games: 114;
Eh Team – Total points: 10; Games: 101;
Smokin Bulls – Total points: 10; Games: 100;
Pistoleros – Total points: 10; Games: 89;
Netty’s Crew – Total points: 7; Games: 73;
Big Bulls – Total points: 7; Games: 69;
Dilligads – Total points: 6; Games: 73;
HIGH SCORES
Clint Petterson, 165; Laureen McCrae, 140;
180s
Dalton Desmarais
HIGH OUTS
Brad Jackson, 101; Kathy Desmarais, 48;
BULL FINISH
Kevin Desmarais;
TEAMS
Paralyzers – Total points: 11; Games: 123;
Rusty Darts – Total points: 10/NP Games: 101/NP;
Is It In? – Total points: 9; Games: 100;
Bull Shooters – Total points: 9/NP Games: 92/NP;
Bangin Da Neighbours – Total points: 8; Games: 83;
Bratz – Total points: 8; Games: 82;
Tequilas Shooters – Total points: 8; Games: 81;
Just For The Helk Of It- Total points: 6; Games: 50;
HIGH SCORES
Eric Olsen, Bob Zimmerman, 140(x2); Amanda Olsen, 140;
HIGH OUTS
Lyle Williamson, 74; Samantha Polson, 70;
BULL FINISH
Glen Sochan, 75.
