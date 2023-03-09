Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

The Vernon Pubmasters Darts League has resumed after missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID. (File photo)

Vernon Pubmaster Darts League, Weekly Stats, March 8 :

TEAMS

Bud Knights – Total points: 12; Games: 124;

Anonymous – Total points: 10; Games: 114;

Eh Team – Total points: 10; Games: 101;

Smokin Bulls – Total points: 10; Games: 100;

Pistoleros – Total points: 10; Games: 89;

Netty’s Crew – Total points: 7; Games: 73;

Big Bulls – Total points: 7; Games: 69;

Dilligads – Total points: 6; Games: 73;

HIGH SCORES

Clint Petterson, 165; Laureen McCrae, 140;

180s

Dalton Desmarais

HIGH OUTS

Brad Jackson, 101; Kathy Desmarais, 48;

BULL FINISH

Kevin Desmarais;

TEAMS

Paralyzers – Total points: 11; Games: 123;

Rusty Darts – Total points: 10/NP Games: 101/NP;

Is It In? – Total points: 9; Games: 100;

Bull Shooters – Total points: 9/NP Games: 92/NP;

Bangin Da Neighbours – Total points: 8; Games: 83;

Bratz – Total points: 8; Games: 82;

Tequilas Shooters – Total points: 8; Games: 81;

Just For The Helk Of It- Total points: 6; Games: 50;

HIGH SCORES

Eric Olsen, Bob Zimmerman, 140(x2); Amanda Olsen, 140;

HIGH OUTS

Lyle Williamson, 74; Samantha Polson, 70;

BULL FINISH

Glen Sochan, 75.

