The Vernon Pubmasters Darts League has resumed after missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID. (File photo)

Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmasters League results

Vernon Pubmaster Darts League, Weekly Stats, March 15 :

TEAMS

Bud Knights – Total points: —; Games: —;

Anonymous – Total points: —; Games: —;

Eh Team – Total points: —; Games: —;

Smokin Bulls – Total points: —; Games: —;

Pistoleros – Total points: —; Games: —;

Netty’s Crew – Total points: —; Games: —;

Big Bulls – Total points: —; Games: —;

Dilligads – Total points: —; Games: —;

HIGH SCORES

Brad Jackson, 140 (x3), Rita File, Tannis Jones, 133;

180s

Brad Jackson, Carl Knight;

HIGH OUTS

Sheri Morrell, Wayne Morrison, 117;

TEAMS

Paralyzers – Total points: 13; Games: 143;

Rusty Darts – Total points: 12/NP Games: 123;

Is It In? – Total points: 11; Games: 116;

Bull Shooters – Total points: 10/NP Games: 107/NP;

Tequilas Shooters – Total points: 10; Games: 100;

Banging Da Neighbours – Total points: 9; Games: 95;

Bratz – Total points: 9; Games: 93;

Just For The Helk Of It- Total points: 7; Games: 59;

HIGH SCORES

Roy Adkins, 154, Jessica Polson, 140;

HIGH OUTS

Glen Sochan, 119 BULL, Jessica Polson, 75.

