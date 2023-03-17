Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmaster Darts League, Weekly Stats, March 15 :
TEAMS
Bud Knights – Total points: —; Games: —;
Anonymous – Total points: —; Games: —;
Eh Team – Total points: —; Games: —;
Smokin Bulls – Total points: —; Games: —;
Pistoleros – Total points: —; Games: —;
Netty’s Crew – Total points: —; Games: —;
Big Bulls – Total points: —; Games: —;
Dilligads – Total points: —; Games: —;
HIGH SCORES
Brad Jackson, 140 (x3), Rita File, Tannis Jones, 133;
180s
Brad Jackson, Carl Knight;
HIGH OUTS
Sheri Morrell, Wayne Morrison, 117;
TEAMS
Paralyzers – Total points: 13; Games: 143;
Rusty Darts – Total points: 12/NP Games: 123;
Is It In? – Total points: 11; Games: 116;
Bull Shooters – Total points: 10/NP Games: 107/NP;
Tequilas Shooters – Total points: 10; Games: 100;
Banging Da Neighbours – Total points: 9; Games: 95;
Bratz – Total points: 9; Games: 93;
Just For The Helk Of It- Total points: 7; Games: 59;
HIGH SCORES
Roy Adkins, 154, Jessica Polson, 140;
HIGH OUTS
Glen Sochan, 119 BULL, Jessica Polson, 75.
