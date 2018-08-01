Reece Holmes of the Vernon Canadians hits a single as the Canadians took on the Burnaby Braves in Pee Wee AAA Provincial Championship action Wednesday at Creekside Park. The Braves beat Vernon 11-1. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Burnaby Braves beat Vernon Canadians in B.C. opener

Vernon Baseball hosting B.C. Mosquito and Pee Wee championships this week

Burnaby Braves defeated the host Vernon Canadians 11-1 in the opening game of the B.C. 13U AAA Pee Wee baseball championships Wednesday morning at Creekside Park in Coldstream.

The Cs, who were the visitors, opened the scoring in the top of the first on a homer from first baseman Horatio Andow.

The Braves, who were 14-0 in the B.C. AAA League in the regular season, took the lead in the bottom of the first on back-to-back dingers from the first two batters, catcher Asher Herbert and centrefielder Christopher Lee. Both blasts came off Vernon starter Ben Thompson.

Burnaby starting pitcher Raine Padgham, a girl, played in 2017 for both the Kamloops Riverdogs U13 boys team and the B.C. Selects U14 girls squad at the Western Canadian championships in Kamloops. She threw a no-hitter in the U14 final as B.C. blanked Alberta 11-0. Padgham went three innings against Vernon.

The Canadians play North Shore of North Vancouver Thursday at 6 p.m., North Langley Friday at 9 a.m., Cloverdale Friday at 6 p.m. and close out pool play in the 12-team event Saturday at noon against Chilliwack.

The tournament’s opening ceremonies are Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

The championship game is set for Sunday at 1 p.m.

RELATED: Vernon teams hosting B.C. baseball championships

* The B.C. 11U Mosquito Championships begin with the opening ceremonies and skills competition Thursday at Lakeview Park in Vernon.

The host Vernon Canadians will take on North Detla Friday at 1 p.m. in their opening game, then face Cloverdale at 6 p.m.

Vernon meets Comox at 1 p.m. and North Langley at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The 10-team event wraps up wit the championship game at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.


Cole Crozier of the Burnaby Braves slides safely into second past Terry Johnson of the Vernon Canadians in Pee Wee AAA Provincial Championship play Wednesday at Creekside Park. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

