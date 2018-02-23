Busy month ahead at SilverStar

Resort hosting camps and competitions through to end of March

Eternal glory awaits the victor of the big Tri Nordic Cup event slated for SilverStar Mountain Resort Saturday.

You are invited to test your skill, daring and perseverance as teams complete a series of treacherous tasks on three different snow disciplines: cross-country skiing, telemark skiing and fat biking.

The course, on the snowcross track on the Milky Way run, includes a start gate, berms, rollers and more.

Each team mush have three members: cross-country skiier, telemark skier and fat biker. Each team member will compete twice in a head-to-head race against other team members in the same discipline. Points are awarded upon crossing the finish line (one point for first place, four points for fourth). The team with the lowest combined score at the end of the day wins.

Cost is $10 per person and registration will be on the day of the event from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. outside Guest Services.

CARTER CLASSIC

Join the Silver Star Adaptive Snow Sports volunteers and students in the 26th annual Carter Classic fun event Saturday to raise funds to support the SSASS programs.

Members of the Silver Star and North Okanagan communities of all skiing/snowboarding abilities are invited to participate.

This event is not only SSASS’ single fundraiser for the year but is an opportunity to join with a few mates on the hill for some fun and friendly competition. Not your usual ski race, this event relies on your ability to ‘guesstimate’ your time to navigate down a short, easy race course.

How do you participate?

Recruit two or three other friends/relatives/coworkers and register online at www.ssass.bc.ca. SSASS will supply a SSASS student to complete your team. Plan a costume (optional but fun)

On Saturday, all team members arrive at the National Altitute Training Center (NATC) team room (upstairs) at 8 a.m. to complete registration, waivers, hand in donations and collect race bib.

Take two runs on the race course located on Over-the-Hill (off of Far Out at Main Street). First run, you will be given your race time. Use this time as the basis of your ‘guesstimate’ of your next run down the course. The difference between your guess and actual time in the second run is your ‘score.’

GIRLS PARK DAYS

On Saturday, March 17, the Star will host Girls Park Days, which includes a full day of coaching with some of Canada Snowboard’s top women coaches.

Throughout the day you will learn new skills to take your riding to the next level and ride away with a new trick in the park.

Want to test your skills at the end of the day? Sign up with Silver Start to participate in the Smith Optics’ rail jam series where you will get a chance to ride with some rad ladies and be coached again in an event setting.

Camps are for girls aged 13+ with skills ranging from strong intermediate to advanced riders. Participants should already have basic snowboard skills in and out of the park in order to get the most from their attendance.

Cost: $140 plus tax with rail jam entry or $130 plus tax without rail jam entry – includes the day of coaching, 50 per cent off lift tickets, exclusive Nibz Neck Buff, Canada.

SMITH OPTICS RAIL JAM SERIES

Saturday, March 17

Where: Village center – between Long Johns and The Red Antler

Who: Womens, Mens and Youth categories (U16).

How To Register:

Day of event: 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Youth) in Guest Services.

Day of event: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Men & Women) in Guest Services.

*Online Registration details coming soon*

FORMAT & SCHEDULE:

* Youth (U16) Registration closes at 4 p.m.

4-4:20 p.m. Open practice for Youth

4:20-4:50: Youth jam – open format, no finals

Awards directly after. *On Site*

* Adult Registration Closes at 5 p.m.

5-5:20 p.m.: Open Practise for Adult Categories

5:20 p.m.: Ladies jam – Open format, no finals.

5:50 p.m.: Mens Round 1 Preliminaries (ski and board flip for it)

6:10 p.m.: Mens Round 2 Preliminaries (Ski or Board)

6:30 p.m.: Finalists announced

6:35 p.m.: Finals

Awards directly after. *On Site*

MONSTER ENERGY PRESENTS BOARDERSTYLES

WHEN Friday, March 30, 2018, 9 a.m. – Saturday, March 31, 4 p.m.

Qualifiers Friday, March 30, Finals March 31.

It’s back! The Monster Energy Boarderstyle touring is stopping at SilverStar again this season!

Entering its eighth year, Monster Energy Boarderstyle has gone from being an experimental event to a legitimate tour poised to make its greatest impression to date. With four event stops and $50,000 in prize money, the one-of-a-kind snowboard contest conceptualized by Monster Energy Canada is charging through British Columbia.

The tour kicks off at Fernie Alpine Resort, March 16-17; followed by SilverStar Mountain Resort, March 30-31 and Mount Washington Alpine Resort, April 6-7. The World finals are held in the Bethlehem of Boarderstyle, Whistler Blackcomb, April 13-14.

Every stop of the Monster Energy Boarderstyle Tour is free to enter and open to all competent riding abilities. The snowboard-only event consists of a Men’s and Women’s open category. On top of cash prizing, the winners of the Fernie, SilverStar and Mount Washington events will receive invites (including transportation and accommodation) to compete in the final event at Whistler Blackcomb.

Watching the chaos or competing in it is only half the fun. Monster Energy won’t just show up, they’ll bring the party. Each Boarderstyle stop guarantees a legendary after party. Monster DJ’s will keep the party lit till there’s nothing left in the tank. Don’t be caught on the outside looking in, make sure you attend the Monster Energy Boarderstyle Tour 2018.

Boarderstyle: [also see: fast-freestyle] A hybrid boardercross, slopestyle, obstacle course race where four riders run the gauntlet simultaneously. A step down jump awaits racers at the finish line. On this feature, it is mandatory to perform a full rotation trick (360 spin, flip, or greater). Riders will place in the order they cross the finish line. UNLESS! The rider placing behind performed a superior trick. Judged on difficulty, style, and execution. Judges then have the power to reverse the placing order of the riders in contention. Dreams will be shattered, glory will be stolen.

A tournament style bracket system has the top 2 placing riders from each round advancing onto the next until there is a 4 rider final race for the prize money.

What to expect: A unique course for each stop consisting of jibs, jumps, berms, rollers, pond-skims, spines, step-ups, DJ’s, high energy and great times.

MEN’S | 1st Place ($3,000), 2nd Place ($1,000), 3rd Place ($600), 4th Place ($400)

WOMEN’S | 1st Place ($3,000), 2nd Place ($1,000), 3rd Place ($600), 4th Place ($400)

*World Finals | 1st Place ($6,000), 2nd Place ($2,000), 3rd Place ($1,200), 4th Place ($800)

Competitors must be 19+

Online Registration

Schedule

FRIDAY – BOARDERSTYLE QUALIFIERS

9:00am – 11:30am – REGISTRATION (Waivers, Credentials, Event Schedule)

12:00pm – ATHLETE MEETING – ALL COMPETITIORS – START OF COURSE

12:15pm – 1:30pm – COURSE INSPECTION/TRAINING

1:55pm – ATHLETE MEETING – ALL COMPETITORS – START OF COURSE

2:00pm – 4:00pm – QUALIFIER RUNS (2 TIMED RUNS PER RIDER ONLY)

5:00pm – ATHLETE MEETING/RACE ANNOUNCEMENT (FINAL 32 MEN/16 WOMEN)

SATURDAY – BOARDERSTYLE FINALS

12:00pm – ATHLETE MEETING – ALL FINALISTS – START OF COURSE

12:15pm – 1:45pm – TRAINING WITH GATE (32 MEN / 16 WOMEN FINALISTS)

2:15pm – ATHLETE MEETING – ALL FINALISTS – START OF COURSE (RACE FORMAT/HEATS/BIBS/RULES)

2:30pm – BOARDERSTYLE FINALS START (HEATS OF 4 RACES)

2:30pm – 4:00pm

HEATS OF 4 RACE IN BRACKET SYSTEM UNTIL THERE IS THE FINAL 4 REMAINING (BOTH MEN AND WOMENS CATEGORY). TOP 2 FROM EACH HEAT WILL ADVANCE TO NEXT RACE. WINNERS ARE DETERMINED BY SPEED/SPIN AND STYLE. JUDGES WILL DETERMINE THE WINNERS. BIB COLOURS WILL BE GIVIN AT THE START OF EACH HEAT.

AWARDS IN FINISH AREA AS SOON AS FINAL RACE IS DONE