Goalie Mikko Koskinen (19), of Finland, deflects a shot by Brandon Kozun (15), of Canada, during the second period of the quarterfinal round of the men’s hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Canada advances to men’s hockey semis

Canada beats Finland 1-0

Team Canada will play for a medal in men’s hockey at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Canada, the two-time defending gold medalists, advanced to the semifinals Wednesday morning with a 1-0 quarterfinal win over Finland.

Defenceman Maxim Noreau scored the game’s only goal 55 seconds into the third period, blasting a point shot past Finnish netminder Mikko Koskinen.

Canada’s lineup includes Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett, a former member of the B.C. Hockey League’s Salmon Arm Silverbacks, and former BCHL alumni Chay Genoway (Vernon Vipers) and Gilbert Brule (Quesnel Millionaires).

Former Vernon Lakers forward Scott Salmond is Hockey Canada’s vice-president of operations, who helped put the Olympic team together.

Canada lost starting goalie Ben Scrivens to an upper body injury five minutes into the second period. He left the game after making five saves and did not return. Kevin Poulin played the remainder of the way, and made 16 saves to preserve the shutout.

The Canadians outshot the Finns 30-21.

Canada will play Germany in a semifinal Friday while the other Final Four matchup features the Olympic Athletes from Russia taking on the Czech Republic.

Canada’s only loss in the tournament was a 3-2 shootout setback against the Czechs in the preliminary round.


