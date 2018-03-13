Canada back to winning ways in wheelchair curling

Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest helps Canada improve to 5-2 at Paralympics in PyeongChang

Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest (left) and her Canadian teammates celebrate a pair of wheelchair curling wins at the Paralympics Tuesday in South Korea. (Scott Grant/Canadian Paralympic Committee)

Canada moved back into a playoff position in wheelchair curling at the Paralympics in PyeongChang Tuesday.

Canada, which includes third Ina Forrest of Spallumcheen, improved to 5-2 with a pair of victories.

An 8-5 win over previously undefeated China was highlighted by a Canadian rally from a 5-1 deficit after four ends.

Canada beat the U.S. 6-5 in an extra end.

Canada sits third in the round-robin standings of the 12-team field entering play Wednesday.

China and Korea are tied for top spot at 6-1. Great Britain, Germany and the Neutral Paralympic Athletes (Russia) are all 4-3.

Canada plays the Neutral Paralympic Athletes and Slovakia (4-3) Wednesday.