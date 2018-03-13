Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest (left) and her Canadian teammates celebrate a pair of wheelchair curling wins at the Paralympics Tuesday in South Korea. (Scott Grant/Canadian Paralympic Committee)

Canada back to winning ways in wheelchair curling

Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest helps Canada improve to 5-2 at Paralympics in PyeongChang

Canada moved back into a playoff position in wheelchair curling at the Paralympics in PyeongChang Tuesday.

Canada, which includes third Ina Forrest of Spallumcheen, improved to 5-2 with a pair of victories.

An 8-5 win over previously undefeated China was highlighted by a Canadian rally from a 5-1 deficit after four ends.

Canada beat the U.S. 6-5 in an extra end.

Canada sits third in the round-robin standings of the 12-team field entering play Wednesday.

China and Korea are tied for top spot at 6-1. Great Britain, Germany and the Neutral Paralympic Athletes (Russia) are all 4-3.

Canada plays the Neutral Paralympic Athletes and Slovakia (4-3) Wednesday.

Previous story
BCHL Today: Can Surrey Eagle offence crack Prince George D?

Just Posted

Police seek missing woman

Tandra Conn was last seen Monday

Arrest made in Armstrong arson fires

Emergency crews deal with three suspicious fires Monday; arrest woman, 60

Canada back to winning ways in wheelchair curling

Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest helps Canada improve to 5-2 at Paralympics in PyeongChang

UPDATE: Foerster pleads guilty to second degree murder of Armstrong teen

Matthew Foerster will be back in court in April to be sentenced for his crime

Project impresses Defence Minister

Harjit Sajjan pops into Vernon to look at Poppy Project at Vernon Secondary School

Canine has a nose for detecting infectious C. difficile

Angus, an English springer spaniel, displays hospital sniffing talents to IH staff

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. woman should have been told about murder at home before sale, judge rules

Vancouver seller must return $300,000 deposit, plus interest, damages and court costs

Former B.C. teacher disciplined for asking pregnant student if she was ‘horny’

High school teacher repeatedly swore, raised his voice and made lewd comments to female students

BC SPCA looking for owner of dog found with chain collar deeply embedded in neck

Good Samaritans found shar-pei/Labrador cross roaming forest service road betwen Creston and Yahk

Film talks megafires after worst B.C. fire season

The Era of Megafires screens at The Schubert Centre May 14

Bizarre battle over body of Charles Manson won by grandson

Manson’s remains have been on ice in the Bakersfield morgue since he died in November

Chris Hemsworth loves B.C.

The Australian actor is in Vancouver filming his new movie

Kissel keeps Vernon on their feet

Country performance has crowd partying on a Monday night, like it’s a Friday

Most Read