Vernon’s Cassandra Brown (with ball) and Team Canada finished sixth in women’s basketball at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru. (Belgian Cats - photo)

Canada goes 1-3 in Lima, Peru; Coldstream swimmer begins Parapan Am Games action Aug. 23

Vernon’s Cassandra Brown and Team Canada’s women’s basketball team finished sixth out of eight at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru.

Canada, the defending Pan Am Games champions, went 1-2 in the preliminary round, finishing the round-robin with a 72-63 loss to Puerto Rico. Brown scored three points for Canada in 15 minutes and 27 seconds of floor time.

READ MORE: Vernon basketball player living national team dream

The loss relegated Canada to the fifth-sixth place game against Argentina. Brown had two points in eight-and-a-half minutes of playing time as Canada dropped a 59-54 decision.

Brazil won the gold medal, beating the United States 79-73. Puerto Rico captured bronze with a 66-55 win over Colombia.

* Coldstream’s Jacob Brayshaw is making his way to Lima for the Parapan Am Games, for athletes with disabilities, which begin Friday, Aug. 23. Brayshaw is on the Canadian swim team.

READ MORE: Coldstream swimmer gets Parapan Am Games nod

He’s currently in Winnipeg for training, then heads to Montreal for a pre-Games Team Canada camp.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Coldstream’s Jacob Brayshaw will swim for Canada at the Parapan Am Games in Lima starting Aug. 23. (Morning Star - file photo)

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Best of the best’ lifeguards in B.C. battle it out

Just Posted

Okanagan Shuswap Weather: Rain, smoke and thunderstorms expected.

A special air quality statement has been issued and thunderstorms are on the way for some areas.

Birds to blame for Vernon Performing Arts Centre repairs

Northern Flickers have caused damage over the years to the centre, leading to repair bill

Cram The Cruiser back in Armstrong

Popular fundraiser for food bank takes place during final Music in the Park concert at Memorial Park

Hero of Vernon hotel fire remembered 110 years later

Monument to Archie Hickling’s bravery and memory on Aug. 10, 1909 erected in Polson Park

UPDATE: Evacuation alert for 250 properties due to Eagle Bluff fire

No homes or outbuildings have been lost

VIDEO: ‘Best of the best’ lifeguards in B.C. battle it out

B.C. competition pits life-saving teams against each other

Firefighters douse blaze in Salmon Arm laundromat

The Shuswap Laundromat on Ross Street was damaged by a fire in one of its machines.

Small earthquake hits South Okanagan

Residents in Penticton and Okanagan Falls report that houses shook

‘It’s not always a big, ugly mole’: B.C. doctor urges sunscreen, shade to prevent skin cancer

Almost 40% of adults don’t use sunscreen, according to Statistics Canada, increasing risks of melanoma

Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately: Squamish RCMP

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

Mexican expat allegedly harassed by fake immigration officer while busking in Victoria

Fernando Garci-Crespo Santalo says he was approached by a man while singing in Spanish

Body found in Okanagan Lake

Human remains were pulled a half kilometre from a Kelowna beach on Saturday

RCMP find item that may be connected to northern B.C. murder cases

Items not detailed but could be relevant, said police

Horse tests positive for West Nile Virus in Princeton, B.C.

West Nile Virus is a disease that can spread from infected corvid birds

Most Read