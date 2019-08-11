Canada goes 1-3 in Lima, Peru; Coldstream swimmer begins Parapan Am Games action Aug. 23

Vernon’s Cassandra Brown (with ball) and Team Canada finished sixth in women’s basketball at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru. (Belgian Cats - photo)

Vernon’s Cassandra Brown and Team Canada’s women’s basketball team finished sixth out of eight at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru.

Canada, the defending Pan Am Games champions, went 1-2 in the preliminary round, finishing the round-robin with a 72-63 loss to Puerto Rico. Brown scored three points for Canada in 15 minutes and 27 seconds of floor time.

The loss relegated Canada to the fifth-sixth place game against Argentina. Brown had two points in eight-and-a-half minutes of playing time as Canada dropped a 59-54 decision.

Brazil won the gold medal, beating the United States 79-73. Puerto Rico captured bronze with a 66-55 win over Colombia.

* Coldstream’s Jacob Brayshaw is making his way to Lima for the Parapan Am Games, for athletes with disabilities, which begin Friday, Aug. 23. Brayshaw is on the Canadian swim team.

He’s currently in Winnipeg for training, then heads to Montreal for a pre-Games Team Canada camp.



