Canada’s Phil Berna, right, is tackled by Lucas Lacamp from the U.S., during a match of the Emirates Airline Rugby Sevens, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Berna and Olivia Apps will captain the Canadian sides looking to secure Olympic qualification at the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens next weekend in Langford, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kamran Jebreili

Canada names rosters for Olympic rugby sevens qualifier on Vancouver Island

Both men’s and women’s teams will be playing in Langford to earn berth next year in Paris

Phil Berna and Olivia Apps will captain the Canadian sides looking to secure Olympic qualification at the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens this weekend in Langford, B.C.

The two-day qualifying tournament features seven men’s and five women’s rugby sevens teams with one Olympic berth for next year in Paris on the line for each. The second- and third-place sides will have one last crack at Olympic qualification via a world repechage tournament.

The men’s competition in Langford is divided into two pools, with Canada grouped with Barbados, Jamaica, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The other group features the U.S., Mexico and Bermuda.

Canada will open against St. Vincent and the Grenadines before playing Barbados and Jamaica on Saturday with the top two in each pool crossing over to meet in Sunday’s semifinals.

The women’s field has just one pool with Canada opening against Mexico on Saturday before facing St. Lucia and Jamaica on Saturday, The Canadians will then wrap up pool play Sunday against St. Vincent and the Grenadines with the top two teams meeting in the final.

The Canadian women’s road to Paris is eased by the fact the Americans have already qualified as one of the top four teams in the 2023 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series season standings.

New Zealand, Australia, the U.S. and Ireland finished atop the women’s table, with Ireland taking the place of No. 4 France, which has automatic qualification in the 12-country Paris field as Olympic host.

New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji and Australia secured automatic qualification for the men, with the fifth-place Australians benefitting from France finishing fourth.

