Vasek Pospisil has been a part of four of the six matches for Team Canada this week at the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna, Italy. (Tennis Canada)

Vasek Pospisil has been a part of four of the six matches for Team Canada this week at the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna, Italy. (Tennis Canada)

Canada remains undefeated in Davis Cup Finals, as Vernon’s Pospisil shines

The Okanagan local won both his singles and doubles matches against Sweden

Canada’s dream start to the Davis Cup Finals continues, as the team remains undefeated, with a 3-0 thrashing against Sweden Thursday.

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil started the day off in singles action, dispatching Leo Berg (son of tennis legend Bjorn Borg), 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-2.

The 21-year-old Gabriel Diallo kept the perfect streak going in the second match of the day, with a straight sets romp over Elias Ymer, 6-4, 6-3.

In the double match, Pospisil again teamed up with Alexis Galarneau, as the duo came through in two tiebreakers, 7-6 (9), 7-6 (3) over Filip Bergevi and Andre Goransson.

Canada now sits first in group A, having won all six matches played and Pospisil has now won six consecutive matches at the Davis Cup, dating back to their championship run in 2022.

Denis Shapovalov, despite being listed on the roster, has still not played. He is currently recovering from an injury to his knee, which has kept him out of competition since Wimbledon in July.

The final group stage matchup for Canada is on Saturday, Sept. 16 against Chile. Canada has already clinched a spot in the knock-out rounds of the Finals, to be hosted in Malaga, Spain in November. The country is now solely playing for a better draw in said finals.

More information can be found at daviscup.com.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Pospisil paces Canada to upset over Italians in Davis Cup

READ MORE: Finish line in sight for Vernon ultra athlete

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CanadaTennis

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘It’s an honour’: Penticton Vees’ only returning players named co-captains

Just Posted

Vasek Pospisil has been a part of four of the six matches for Team Canada this week at the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna, Italy. (Tennis Canada)
Canada remains undefeated in Davis Cup Finals, as Vernon’s Pospisil shines

The BC Cancer Foundation is a fundraising partner of BC Cancer. (Contributed)
BC Cancer canvassers knocking on Vernon doors

The annual Ride Don’t Hide cycling event in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon Branch takes place in Polson Park Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Photo contributed-Wedded Bliss Photography)
Ride Don’t Hide pedals towards mental health funding in Vernon

A spot fire on Squilax-Anglemont Road at Butters Road broke out again in the early hours of Thursday, Sept. 14, threatening a number of structures including a new home under construction. (Contributed)
Spot fire startles North Shuswap wildfire victims in rental home

Pop-up banner image