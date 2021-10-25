Canada splits Monday games in China at World Wheelchair Curling finals

Ina Forrest of Spallumcheen and her Canadian teammates are 3-2 after beating Sweden but falling to Scotland

Team Canada third Ina Forrest of Spallumcheen and her teammates split a pair of games Monday, Oct. 25, at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Beijing, and now have a 3-2 record. (WCF/Céline Stucki file photo)

Still shaking off the rust after a 19-month layoff, Team Canada is settling in at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Beijing.

Canada, with vice-skip Ina Forrest of Spallumcheen throwing third stones, went 1-1 in action Monday, Oct. 25, in the 12-team tournament.

Canada beat Sweden 5-4 but lost to Scotland, 7-4. The win over the Swedes was Canada’s third straight in the tournament.

“We love playing against Sweden. They are a great team to play against,” said Canadian skip Mark Ideson. “We have a great relationship with them. They always give us a great game.”

Scotland, skipped by Hugh Nibloe, holds a 3-1 record and sits just behind the Russians at the top of the table. Canada is in the middle of the pack.

The World Championships are being played in the same venue that will host the sport in the 2022 Paralympics. Canada has already claimed a spot in the Paralympics field.

Forrest is seeking her fourth World Wheelchair Curling title.

Canada will play Norway and the Russian Curling Federation Tuesday.

For more information about the 2021 World Wheelchair Curling Championship, including scores, schedules and team lineups, go to worldcurling.org/events/wwhcc2021/.

READ MORE: Spallumcheen curler helps Canada win at World Wheelchair Championships

READ MORE: Spallumcheen curler seeks fourth world title

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

curlingLocal Sportsparalympian