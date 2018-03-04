Canadian Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury wins two silvers at World Cup

Kingsbury has won six straight World Cup season titles and is on track for a seventh

Canadian Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury completed his first World Cup event since the Pyeongchang Winter Games by adding his second silver medal.

The 25-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., finished second on Sunday in the men’s dual moguls, a day after scoring 89.27 in moguls for silver.

Kingsbury has won six straight World Cup season titles and is on track for a seventh.

Japan’s Ikuma Horishima won gold in both events, scoring 91.03 on Saturday to edge Kingsbury, while Dmitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan placed third in both.

Fellow Canadian Olympic medallist Justine Dufour-Lapointe couldn’t follow up silver in women’s moguls on Saturday, placing 13th in dual moguls.

Chloe Dufour-Lapointe was Canada’s top finisher in the dual moguls as she placed sixth. American Tess Johnson took gold.

Justine Dufour-Lapointe, who won silver in Pyeongchang, scored 81.33, behind winner Perrine Laffont of France for her silver on Saturday.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Okanagan freestyle skier awarded Olympic training grant
Next story
Roger Bannister, first to run sub 4-minute mile, dies at 88

Just Posted

Injured person airlifted to hospital in Kelowna

One person taken to KGH after suffering an injury tobogganing in Joe Rich area

Symphony dabbles in the work of a prodigy

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Prodigy, March 9-11, as part of the Masterworks Series

Artists run with the ball at Headbones

Headbones Gallery’s exhibition runs March 11 to April 22

Vipers upend Silverbacks for 2-0 lead

Vernon takes care of Salmon Arm 6-4 Saturday at Kal Tire Place

Multiple collisions reported south of Vernon on Highway 97

Tow-truck crews have responded to begin cleanup

Lumby grow facility breaks ground

Phase one of True Leaf campus is expected to be operational by fall 2018

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canadian who admitted to plotting terrorist attacks asks for ‘second chance’

Police say he was part of a plot by Islamic State sympathizers to attack New York City

Okanagan students joining March For Our Lives

Penticton students fundraising to join U.S. Gun reform march

Roger Bannister, first to run sub 4-minute mile, dies at 88

Bannister ran the “Miracle Mile” at the Empire Games in Vancouver in 1954

Canadian Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury wins two silvers at World Cup

Kingsbury has won six straight World Cup season titles and is on track for a seventh

Okanagan freestyle skier awarded Olympic training grant

Jordan Kober of Penticton recognized for Olympic potential

White House official: We can’t exclude Canada from tariffs

Trump’s proposed steel and aluminum tariffs would apply to everyone

B.C. VIEWS: Protest industry prepares for war against Alberta oil

Leaked document describes ‘swarm’ and ‘hive’ anti-pipeline strategy

Most Read