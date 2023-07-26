The Kelowna Ultimate Players Association (KUPS) is hosting the Canadian Ultimate Championships (CUC) Masters Division this weekend. (Contributed)

The Kelowna Ultimate Players Association (KUPS) is hosting the Canadian Ultimate Championships (CUC) Masters Division this weekend. (Contributed)

Canadian Ultimate Championships coming to Kelowna, volunteers needed

The games run from July 28 to 30

The Canadian Ultimate Championships (masters division) is set to take place in Kelowna this weekend.

Starting on Friday, July 28, teams from across the country, including teams from Kelowna, will be competing to take home the National Championship title on Sunday, July 30.

“We’re incredibly excited to host some of the best Ultimate teams in Canada, right here in Kelowna,” said Kelowna Ultimate Players Society (KUPS) President Paul Brain. “I’m excited for our city to experience Ultimate played at its highest level and for these players to get a taste of the Okanagan.”

The men’s division features players 33 and older and for the women’s side, 30 and over. There is also a mixed division.

With just two days until the tournament, KUPS is still looking for volunteers to help this weekend. People interested in helping out can email communications@kelownaultimate.com.

For information about the tournament, visit the Canadian Ultimate Championships online.

READ MORE: You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.

READ MORE: Many Toronto Maple Leafs attend former Bud’s wedding in Lake Country

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaOkanaganSports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: 3-time B.C. Olympian talks inspiration ahead of national track & field championship
Next story
Vernon and West Kelowna BCHLers recipients of community award

Just Posted

The District of Coldstream is asking the public for ideas for the proposed North Kalamalka Area Plan. (District of Coldstream photo)
Coldstream looks to shore up more Kal Lake plan ideas

A large number of what are believed to be privately made firearms (PMFs) were seized along with over 30 kilograms of illicit drugs March 14, 2023. (RCMP photo)
Vernon police concerned by growing trend of 3D printed guns

You won’t lose access to local news. (Black Press Media graphic)
You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.

Duos featuring Scott Horsfeld, Curt Steinke, Kelly Sproule and Ryan Varley finished one-two at the 2023 Greater Vernon Bocce Open Saturday, July 22, at Coldstream Park. Horsfeld and Steinke won the event in their tournament debut. (Contributed)
PHOTOS: Fun, frivolity, and great costumes abound at Greater Vernon Bocce Open