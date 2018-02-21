Canada’s Alysia Rissling and Heather Moyse react to their race during women’s bobsled at the Olympic sliding centre during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Canadians capture bronze in women’s bobsled event

Canadians Humphries, George take bronze in women’s bobsled event at Olympics

Canada’s Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George won bronze in the women’s bobsled competition at the Pyeongchang Winter Games on Wednesday.

Humphries, the two-time defending Olympic gold medallist from 2010 and 2014 raced to a time of three minutes 22.89 seconds with brakeman George.

Germany’s Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz won gold in 3:22.45.

Elana Meyers Taylor, who finished second behind Humphries in 2014, and Lauren Gibbs of the U.S. were second in 3:22.52.

Related: B.C. takes home gold in two-man bobsleigh

More coming

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Canada’s Alysia Rissling and Heather Moyse at the Olympic sliding centre during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Previous story
Canucks blow three goal lead, lose to Avalanche in overtime
Next story
Canada advances to men’s hockey semis

Just Posted

Overnight chill falls short of Feb. 21 records

Icy temperatures across the Okanagan-Shuswap don’t beat lows set in 1910, 1894

Vortex skaters set for Games

North Okanagan well represented in many sports for B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops

Sicamous arena treating for ammonia

Testing ordered of public facilities following fatal leak at Fernie arena.

Thief helps himself to cash register

Vernon business asking for public’s help to identify suspect

Minard selected to Canadian Paralympic squad

Vernon’s Curt Minard will compete in snowboardcross and bank slalom

Your Feb. 21 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Slow speed head-on crash with police car

A vehicle crashed head-on into a police car in Kamloops this morning

BCHL Today: Merritt peaking at right time and Taylor signs with UNH Wildcats

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Video: B.C. firefighters featured in quirky video

Oliver Fire Department posts video about their B.C. volunteer firefighter spring training seminar

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Two more medals push Canada into third place

A gold in ski cross and a bronze in bobsleigh as men’s hockey advances to the semis

Trudeau reiterates denial of Sikh separatists in cabinet, condemns extremism

“We will always stand against violent extremism, but we understand that diversity of views is one of the great strengths of Canada.”

Canada wins gold in men’s ski cross

Leman earns redemption with ski cross gold; Homan out early

Trump says more must be done to protect children

In a tweet Tuesday night, Trump indicated he wants to strengthen the background check system, but offered no specifics.

Most Read