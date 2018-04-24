Canadians drop road tilts

Minimizing big innings. Closing out one-run games.

A couple of things the Vernon Canadians will work on as the B.C. U18 AAA baseball season continues.

The visiting Cs went lost 21-2 and 3-1 to North Fraser in a Saturday twinbill and then bowed 8-1 and 4-3 to the Richmond City Chuckers in Sunday action.

Shaun Huizinga scored both runs, going 1-1 with a walk and four stolen bases in Game 1 vs North Fraser.

Sapion Joe was excellent in the second game, yielding two earned runs on five hits over six innings, striking out three.

“He attacked a lineup that just put 20+ on us an hour before and was aggressive, getting strike one early and often,” said Vernon coach Derek McPherson. “A game we need to win, we failed to generate any offence with only three hits, one of which was off the bat of Joe – a double off the left centre wall.”

The C’s gave up six first-inning runs against Richmond in Sunday’s opener.

Starter Ryan Vandesande walked five in 2 2/3 innings, while reliever Sieji Bott allowing a single run over 3 1/3 in relief.

“That’s his second solid relief outing of the year as he’s off to a solid 1.24 ERA through the first two weekends,” said McPherson.

In Game 2, the C’s stranded seven runners and were picked off twice in key situations.

“One of those games where we played good enough to win and couldn’t capitalize on our opportunities,” said McPherson.

Ethan Lans started and worked four innings with five strikeouts and four walks. Dylan Frank provided a clutch two-out RBI single to center in the fourth to tie it 2-2, and followed with a diving play on a line drive at third base in the fifth, doubling up the runner at third in a bases loaded, no-out situation.

Vernon entertains the Central Okanagan for a pair Saturday at Marshall Field (noon and 2:30 p.m.) and visit Kelowna for a doubleheader Sunday at Edith Gay Park.