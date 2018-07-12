Canadians end with sweep of Cougars

B.C. Bantam AA Baseball League play

The Vernon Canadians finished the B.C. Bantam AA Baseball League season with a doubleheader Saturday sweep (5-4 and 13-11) of the Chilliwack Cougars.

Game 1 was a true pitchers’ duel with Nicholas Hawthorne throwing an absolute gem for the C’s, going a full seven innings, scattering seven hits and only allowing 4 runs. The Cougar chuckers were just as effective, holding Vernon to six hits and four runs over the regulation seven innings.

It took two extra innings to break the tie with Matthew Gehrmann taking the hill for Vernon and shutting down the Chilliwack offence with five of the six outs coming by strikeout.

Gehrmann then went on to lead off the ninth inning with a single and swiped second, third, and then scored on a wild pitch for the winning run.

Game 2 was more about the offence and defensive plays in the field, with Vernon using Nahko Magpie, Gehrmann, Liam Henderson and Bennett Kuhnlein on the mound.

Vernon got some spectacular defensive plays at crucial moments to get needed outs from Magpie, Kassidy Schaper-Kotter, Blake McPherson and Nathan Thompson. On offence, Magpie and Kotter supplied some key hits and Thompson came through with a three-run triple to fuel Vernon.

RELATED: Thunder lose Interior championship in thriller  

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vest cards 77-78 in San Diego
Next story
Erbenich prime time for Dr. Lee

Just Posted

B.C. country singer competing for country music award with Shania Twain

Madeline Merlo and Shania Twain are two of five nominees for female artist of the year.

Trio of Vernon apartments cause backlash

North Vernon development aims to address housing shortage

GVAC to engage with public on Vernon Cultural Facility plan

The team plans to finalize the space within the next few weeks.

Grant would boost Vernon water treatment plant plan

“We are increasing construction if we get this grant.”

Splatsin Chief urges Minister for reserve infrastucture funding

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, in Vernon July 12

Rare stinky ‘corpse’ flower soon to bloom at B.C. conservatory

Corpse flower will soon bloom, release stench, at the Bloedel Conservatory in Queen Elizabeth Park

B.C. country singer competing for country music award with Shania Twain

Madeline Merlo and Shania Twain are two of five nominees for female artist of the year.

New bat moving into B.C.

Canyon bat recorded at Skaha Bluffs near Penticton

Breaking: Grass fire east of Kamloops pegged at 5 hectares

A large plume of smoke can be seen from the city and the fire has closed Shuswap Road.

Conservation investigating video of kids feeding bears in B.C.

The Vancouver-area family were allegedly seen handing out food though an open window of a home

PHOTOS: 4 renters, kittens escape Lower Mainland house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hot spots and are unsure of damages at this time

Riders show talent in Vernon

PHOTOS: Vernon and District Riding Club horse show

Erbenich prime time for Dr. Lee

North Okanagan Women’s Soccer League roundup

Vernon students celebrate heritage at provincial fair

Local students shared their heritage projects one last time at the public showcase on July 7.

Most Read