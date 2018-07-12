Canadians end with sweep of Cougars

The Vernon Canadians finished the B.C. Bantam AA Baseball League season with a doubleheader Saturday sweep (5-4 and 13-11) of the Chilliwack Cougars.

Game 1 was a true pitchers’ duel with Nicholas Hawthorne throwing an absolute gem for the C’s, going a full seven innings, scattering seven hits and only allowing 4 runs. The Cougar chuckers were just as effective, holding Vernon to six hits and four runs over the regulation seven innings.

It took two extra innings to break the tie with Matthew Gehrmann taking the hill for Vernon and shutting down the Chilliwack offence with five of the six outs coming by strikeout.

Gehrmann then went on to lead off the ninth inning with a single and swiped second, third, and then scored on a wild pitch for the winning run.

Game 2 was more about the offence and defensive plays in the field, with Vernon using Nahko Magpie, Gehrmann, Liam Henderson and Bennett Kuhnlein on the mound.

Vernon got some spectacular defensive plays at crucial moments to get needed outs from Magpie, Kassidy Schaper-Kotter, Blake McPherson and Nathan Thompson. On offence, Magpie and Kotter supplied some key hits and Thompson came through with a three-run triple to fuel Vernon.

