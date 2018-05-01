Canadians split with Sun Devils

Jake Crandlemire drove in three runs on two hits as the Vernon Canadians dispatched the Central Okanagan Sun Devils 7-5 in B.C. 18U Baseball League play Saturday at Marshall Field.

The Sun Devils outlasted the C’s 11-10 in the second half of the twin bill.

Colby Geiger went 1-for-2, reaching base by walking and getting hit by a pitch. He swiped one base. Vernon received eight hits from seven different players.

The Canadians rang up five runs in the seventh inning of Game 2 to force extra innings.

Geiger supplied three hits and two stolen bases.

“Deion Anthony Jules was great, throwing five innings before running into trouble and surrendering five runs in the sixth,” said Vernon coach Derek McPherson.

The visiting C’s lost 9-0 and 16-1 to the first-place Kelowna Sun Devils Sunday.

The Okaped Vernon Canadians recorded a win and a tie against Salmon Arm in Okanagan U13 AA Baseball League action Sunday at Creekside Park.

Ben Thompson delivered a double and three RBI in the opener as Vernon and Salmon Arm tied 7-7.

Nolan Blaeser and Reece Holmes pitched well for the C’s with Blaeser going three innings, pounding the strike zone and keeping the Shuswap batters off-balance.

The Canadians took the nightcap, 14-5, with Austan Vandenbrand belting two doubles to the fence, and also executed a beautiful squeeze bunt.

Horatio Andow got the Canadians on the board with a lead-off home run in the first. Terry Johnson pitched an incredible three innings and Brennan Braddick followed with an overpowering performance on the mound. Andow, Devon Sales-Parno and Ben Thompson closed out the game.

In Vernon Mosquito league play at Lakeview Park, the Wayside Burgundy Bombers used great pitching performances and six timely hits to down the Tim Hortons Blue Rays 12-2.

The visiting Bombers jumped to an early 2-0 lead after Wylder Wigeland doubled to drive in Dane Somerfeld and Cooper McClelland, who were earlier walked. Kobe Smyth pitched a solid bottom half of the first inning, walking four batters but striking out the side to make things 2-1 for the Bombers after one inning.

Jonah Lee led off the second inning with a first-pitch laser to the fence that ended in a triple. After three consecutive walks to Smyth, Cole Breugom, and Issac Willms, Jordie Brown singled to drive in Breugom to end the top half of the second inning.

Jesse Vandenbrand pitched a great third inning, walking one batter and striking out three, but Aiden Loewen took advantage of the walk by stealing his way home to make the score 4-2 after two.

Jason Pope and Vandenbrand walked to start the third inning and were driven in by a Somerfeld double to make the score 6-2 Bombers. Both Jasmine Hanry and Orin Hauber had aggressive swings during their two solid plate appearances. Somerfeld and Cooper McClelland were later driven in by Micah Davyduke and Wigeland, each with RBI singles to make it 8-2 after 2.5 innings.

Vandenbrand again pitched excellently in the bottom half of the third, striking out two Blue Rays before walking two batters. Davyduke came in to shut things down, striking out the only Blue Ray he faced with just four pitches.

Lee led off the top of the fourth with a single and after Breugom was walked, Brown drove both in with a single to make it 10-2 Bombers. Jordan Herrington (seven strikeouts to end the game) entered the game for the Blue Rays and struck out three consecutive Bombers to end the threat.

Cooper McClelland pitched masterfully for the Bombers in the bottom half, using only 16 pitches to retire the Blue Rays side.

The Bombers scored two more in the top of the sixth and Lee threw two shutout innings in the fifth and sixth, striking out the side in each, to close things out for the Wayside crew.

Elsewhere on opening night, the Hytec Red Sox earned a 13-3 win over the HiPro Pirates.

Hytec got on the board early with an RBI double by Drew Christensen and an RBI single by Devin Sorensen in the first. Anthony Sanfilippo took the mound in the first for the Red Sox and struck out three while holding the Pirates scoreless.

HiPro responded in the second, tying the game at 2-2 with a Cole Ferguson RBI. Hytec came back with four runs in the third and fourth innings on RBI singles by Everett Brown and Tanner Hanson.

Carter Davidson struck out three in his inning of work for the Pirates while Luc Gilbert, Fraser Macauley and Devin Gregoire-Gabriel all chipped in on the mound. The Red Sox responded with three Ks by each of Anthony Sanfilippo, Vincent Sanfilippo, Christensen and Sorensen in their innings of work.

Christensen and Sorensen both finished the day going 3-for-3 with four RBI.