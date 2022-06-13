The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenceman Filip Johansson to a two-year entry-level contract. Filip Johansson, left, of Sweden, is greeted by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman after being selected by the Minnesota Wild during the NHL hockey draft in Dallas, Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Canucks sign defenceman Filip Johansson to two-year entry-level contract

Player originally selected by Minnesota in the first round, 24th overall, at the 2018 NHL draft

The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenceman Filip Johansson to a two-year entry-level contract

The 22-year-old is coming off his second season with Frolunda HC in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), where he recorded 11 points (three goals, eight assists), eight penalty minutes and a plus-5 defensive rating.

He added seven points (five goals, two assists) in nine playoff games to help the team reach the semifinals.

In 132 career SHL games split between Frolunda HC and Leksands IF, Johansson has registered 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) and 34 penalty minutes.

The six-foot-one, 176-pound defenceman was originally selected by Minnesota in the first round, 24th overall, at the 2018 NHL draft.

“Filip plays a solid defensive game and has shown consistent improvement over the past three seasons,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a release. “He will continue to develop his game in Sweden with Frolunda next season, but we look forward to welcoming him to Vancouver for development camp at UBC next month.”

On the international stage. Johansson helped Sweden to gold at the 2016 World U-17 Hockey Challenge and bronze at the 2017 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and 2018 IIHF World U18 Championship.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Canucks employee thankful after Seattle fan alertly points out cancerous mole

vancouver canucks

Previous story
Lake Country’s Iginla leads Canadians to championship game

Just Posted

North Valley Gymnastics lost its Vernon facility to a fire on Oct. 31, 2021. (North Valley Gymnastics/Facebook)
North Valley Gymnastics requesting partnership with City of Vernon

Significant rainfall has caused water pooling and closed Vernon fields and ball diamonds Monday, June 13. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Rain closes Vernon sports fields

Recreational real estate in the Okanagan is rising in popularity, as Canadians seek to take advantage of what B.C. has to offer (Photo Submitted by RVezy).
Analyst expects Okanagan recreational real estate market to pop

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is making sand and bags available for filling. (CSRD file photo)
Snowmelt, rain prompts flood watch for several Shuswap rivers