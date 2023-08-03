Spallumcheen Golf Club’s 2023 men’s night schedule is well underway. (Morning Star - file photo)

Catching up with Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

The latest scores from the last three Tuesday outings

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition continues its 2023 season. Here are the results from last week:

Aug.1 RESULTS

FIRST FLIGHT 0-8

1st low gross: Maison Hamilton 67 (Retrogression)

1st low net: Paul Vitale 66

2nd low gross: Ron Nolan 67 (R)

2nd low net: Ryo Odagiri 67

3rd low gross: Darcy Smith 74

3rd low net: David McCullough 68

Best net 9: Carry over

Deuce: Vitale, Kerry Strome, McCullough, Smith, Rick Bernard, Jeff Smith, Nolan ($10 each)

SECOND FLIGHT 9-12

1st low gross: Gord Holm 77

1st low net: Darwyn Watson 67 (R)

2nd low gross: Doug Kuhn 79

2nd low net: Pat Flaata 67 (R)

3rd low gross: Jeff Blackwell 81

3rd low net: Don Redgwell 70

Best net 9: Henry Wilson 31

Deuce: Holm, Riley Clark, Redgwell, Glen Fester, Wilson ($20 each)

THIRD FLIGHT 13-16

1st low gross: Bruce Taylor 81

1st low net: Hubie Peterson 66

2nd low gross: Harry Bowker 85

2nd low net: Danny Morris 72

3rd low gross: Tom Gordon 86

3rd low net: Scott Usher 75

Best net 9: Carry over

Deuce: Gary Chamberlain, Morris ($30 each)

FOURTH FLIGHT 17+

1st low gross: Bruce Rasmussen 86 (R)

1st low net: Al Graydon 66 (R)

2nd low gross: Cec Thorne 89

2nd low net: Louie Siewertsen 72

3rd low gross: Rob Greig 91

3rd low net: Bernie Stayer 73 (R)

Best net 9: Carry over

Deuce: – Graydon ($60)

KP Winners

0-8 Nolan

9-12 Phil Fahie

13-16 Ronald Epp

17+ Rasmussen

