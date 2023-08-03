Catching up with Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition continues its 2023 season. Here are the results from last week:
Aug.1 RESULTS
FIRST FLIGHT 0-8
1st low gross: Maison Hamilton 67 (Retrogression)
1st low net: Paul Vitale 66
2nd low gross: Ron Nolan 67 (R)
2nd low net: Ryo Odagiri 67
3rd low gross: Darcy Smith 74
3rd low net: David McCullough 68
Best net 9: Carry over
Deuce: Vitale, Kerry Strome, McCullough, Smith, Rick Bernard, Jeff Smith, Nolan ($10 each)
SECOND FLIGHT 9-12
1st low gross: Gord Holm 77
1st low net: Darwyn Watson 67 (R)
2nd low gross: Doug Kuhn 79
2nd low net: Pat Flaata 67 (R)
3rd low gross: Jeff Blackwell 81
3rd low net: Don Redgwell 70
Best net 9: Henry Wilson 31
Deuce: Holm, Riley Clark, Redgwell, Glen Fester, Wilson ($20 each)
THIRD FLIGHT 13-16
1st low gross: Bruce Taylor 81
1st low net: Hubie Peterson 66
2nd low gross: Harry Bowker 85
2nd low net: Danny Morris 72
3rd low gross: Tom Gordon 86
3rd low net: Scott Usher 75
Best net 9: Carry over
Deuce: Gary Chamberlain, Morris ($30 each)
FOURTH FLIGHT 17+
1st low gross: Bruce Rasmussen 86 (R)
1st low net: Al Graydon 66 (R)
2nd low gross: Cec Thorne 89
2nd low net: Louie Siewertsen 72
3rd low gross: Rob Greig 91
3rd low net: Bernie Stayer 73 (R)
Best net 9: Carry over
Deuce: – Graydon ($60)
KP Winners
0-8 Nolan
9-12 Phil Fahie
13-16 Ronald Epp
17+ Rasmussen
@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.