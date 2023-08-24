Catching up with Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition continues its 2023 season. Here are the results from last week:
Aug. 22 RESULTS
FIRST FLIGHT 0-8
1st low gross: Gary Newell 69
1st low net: Bob Smith 65
2nd low gross: Dan O’Grady 71
2nd low net: Dave Haverty 66
3rd low gross: Frank Genaille 73
3rd low net: Kerry Strome 68
Best net 9: Carry over
Deuce: Rick Bernard, Darryl Zubot, Newell, Dave Gray, Brian Knourek, Jeff Horner ($10 each)
SECOND FLIGHT 9-12
1st low gross: Art Heale 77
1st low net: Brendan Linseman 69 (Retrogression)
2nd low gross: Glen Fester 79
2nd low net: Dan Gardiner 71 (R)
3rd low gross: Gord Holm 80
3rd low net: Guy Balaux 72
Best net 9: Carry over
Deuce: Heale, Fester, Ryan Gabert (x2), Randy Glatiotis, Balaux ($10 each)
THIRD FLIGHT 13-16
1st low gross: Harry Bowker 82
1st low net: Darold Zukowsky 70
2nd low gross: Bruce Baldwin 87 (R)
2nd low net: Doug Hiebert 73
3rd low gross: Tom Gordon 90
3rd low net: Barry Nichol 74
Best net 9: Scott Usher
Deuce: Gordon ($60)
FOURTH FLIGHT 17+
1st low gross: Hartley Wesa 89
1st low net: Bruce Kerr 70
2nd low gross: Louie Siewertsen 89 (R)
2nd low net: Dave Hank 75
3rd low gross: Bob Trehearne 97
3rd low net: Cec Thorne 78
Best net 9: Stan Beaulieu 35
Deuce: – None
KP Winners
0-8 Zubot
9-12 Brian McPherson
13-16 Bowker
17+ Wesa
