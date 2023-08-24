Spallumcheen Golf Club’s 2023 men’s night schedule is into the dog days of summer. (Morning Star - file photo)

Spallumcheen Golf Club’s 2023 men’s night schedule is into the dog days of summer. (Morning Star - file photo)

Catching up with Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

The latest scores from the last Tuesday outing

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition continues its 2023 season. Here are the results from last week:

Aug. 22 RESULTS

FIRST FLIGHT 0-8

1st low gross: Gary Newell 69

1st low net: Bob Smith 65

2nd low gross: Dan O’Grady 71

2nd low net: Dave Haverty 66

3rd low gross: Frank Genaille 73

3rd low net: Kerry Strome 68

Best net 9: Carry over

Deuce: Rick Bernard, Darryl Zubot, Newell, Dave Gray, Brian Knourek, Jeff Horner ($10 each)

SECOND FLIGHT 9-12

1st low gross: Art Heale 77

1st low net: Brendan Linseman 69 (Retrogression)

2nd low gross: Glen Fester 79

2nd low net: Dan Gardiner 71 (R)

3rd low gross: Gord Holm 80

3rd low net: Guy Balaux 72

Best net 9: Carry over

Deuce: Heale, Fester, Ryan Gabert (x2), Randy Glatiotis, Balaux ($10 each)

THIRD FLIGHT 13-16

1st low gross: Harry Bowker 82

1st low net: Darold Zukowsky 70

2nd low gross: Bruce Baldwin 87 (R)

2nd low net: Doug Hiebert 73

3rd low gross: Tom Gordon 90

3rd low net: Barry Nichol 74

Best net 9: Scott Usher

Deuce: Gordon ($60)

FOURTH FLIGHT 17+

1st low gross: Hartley Wesa 89

1st low net: Bruce Kerr 70

2nd low gross: Louie Siewertsen 89 (R)

2nd low net: Dave Hank 75

3rd low gross: Bob Trehearne 97

3rd low net: Cec Thorne 78

Best net 9: Stan Beaulieu 35

Deuce: – None

KP Winners

0-8 Zubot

9-12 Brian McPherson

13-16 Bowker

17+ Wesa

GolfScoreboard

