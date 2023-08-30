Catching up with Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition continues its 2023 season. Here are the results from last week:
Aug. 29 RESULTS
FIRST FLIGHT 0-8
1st low gross: Ryo Odagiri 73 (Retrogression)
1st low net: Dave Haverty 68
2nd low gross: James Brown 73 (R)
2nd low net: Ralph Johnson 69
3rd low gross: Darryl Zubot 74
3rd low net: Dan O’Grady 70 (R)
Best net 9: Carry over
Deuce: Brown, Dave Bissell, Haverty, Dave Gray, Zubot ($20 each)
SECOND FLIGHT 9-12
1st low gross: Don Redgwell 74
1st low net: Patrick Flaata 8 (R)
2nd low gross: Jim Pepper 77
2nd low net: Johnny Lysholm 69 (R)
3rd low gross: Pat Lewis 78
3rd low net: Clay Anderson 70 (R)
Best net 9: Carry over
Deuce: Brian McPherson, Randy Glatiotis ($45 each)
THIRD FLIGHT 13-16
1st low gross: Doug Hiebert 81 (R)
1st low net: Bruce Rasmussen 65
2nd low gross: Darold Zukowsky 82
2nd low net: Hubie Petersen 69
3rd low gross: Ted McCallum 84
3rd low net: Barry Nichol 72
Best net 9: Carry over
Deuce: Bruce Taylor, Ronald Epp ($30)
FOURTH FLIGHT 17+
1st low gross: Hartley Wesa 88
1st low net: Mike Jenkins 70 (R)
2nd low gross: Tom Wild 90
2nd low net: Cec Thorne 70 (R)
3rd low gross: Dave Hank 92
3rd low net: Bob Coupland 71
Best net 9: Carry over
Deuce: – None
KP Winners
0-8 Haverty
9-12 Lewis
13-16 Rob Greig
17+ Mark Dearing
