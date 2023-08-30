Spallumcheen Golf Club’s 2023 men’s night schedule is into the dog days of summer. (Morning Star - file photo)

Spallumcheen Golf Club’s 2023 men’s night schedule is into the dog days of summer. (Morning Star - file photo)

Catching up with Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

The latest scores from the last Tuesday outing

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition continues its 2023 season. Here are the results from last week:

Aug. 29 RESULTS

FIRST FLIGHT 0-8

1st low gross: Ryo Odagiri 73 (Retrogression)

1st low net: Dave Haverty 68

2nd low gross: James Brown 73 (R)

2nd low net: Ralph Johnson 69

3rd low gross: Darryl Zubot 74

3rd low net: Dan O’Grady 70 (R)

Best net 9: Carry over

Deuce: Brown, Dave Bissell, Haverty, Dave Gray, Zubot ($20 each)

SECOND FLIGHT 9-12

1st low gross: Don Redgwell 74

1st low net: Patrick Flaata 8 (R)

2nd low gross: Jim Pepper 77

2nd low net: Johnny Lysholm 69 (R)

3rd low gross: Pat Lewis 78

3rd low net: Clay Anderson 70 (R)

Best net 9: Carry over

Deuce: Brian McPherson, Randy Glatiotis ($45 each)

THIRD FLIGHT 13-16

1st low gross: Doug Hiebert 81 (R)

1st low net: Bruce Rasmussen 65

2nd low gross: Darold Zukowsky 82

2nd low net: Hubie Petersen 69

3rd low gross: Ted McCallum 84

3rd low net: Barry Nichol 72

Best net 9: Carry over

Deuce: Bruce Taylor, Ronald Epp ($30)

FOURTH FLIGHT 17+

1st low gross: Hartley Wesa 88

1st low net: Mike Jenkins 70 (R)

2nd low gross: Tom Wild 90

2nd low net: Cec Thorne 70 (R)

3rd low gross: Dave Hank 92

3rd low net: Bob Coupland 71

Best net 9: Carry over

Deuce: – None

KP Winners

0-8 Haverty

9-12 Lewis

13-16 Rob Greig

17+ Mark Dearing

