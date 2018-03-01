The Lumby Stars display their Bantam Super League regular-season and playoff hockey banners. (Photo Submitted)

Catt’s OT snipe lifts Lumby

Stars collect Bantam hockey crown

Linden Catt converted with 21 seconds left in overtime as the Lumby Stars shaded Salmon Arm Jane’s Place 5-4 Monday night in the North Okanagan Bantam Super Hockey League playoff final Monday night at Civic Arena.

Kohl Van De Vliert and Peter Romailler delivered dynamic passes to set up Catt in the thrilling 4-on-4 extra session.

Quintin O’Neill started the scoring for Lumby with a beauty shot in the first period. Tye Krause buried a gorgeous feed from Zachary Young to make it 2-0. Catt connected on another pass from Young to finish the second-period offence.

Catt put Lumby ahead 4-0 with 16:32 remaining. Salmon Arm battled back with Michael Tyssen equalizing with 2:09 left.

Both the Stars and Jane’s Place advance to the Valley playdowns, March 16-19, in Lillooett.

The Stars, who carry sponsorship from Great West Equipment and Green Velvet Tree & Lawn Care, dispatched North Okanagan Knights 9-1, lost 4-1 to Jane’s Place and grounded the Five Star Awards Rebels 4-2 in earlier playoff action.

Catt, with a deuce, Young and Krause handled the offence as the Stars stopped the Rebels in Sunday’s semifinal at Pat Duke Memorial Arena. Van De Vliert pocketed two assists.

Krause rang up Lumby’s snipe in the loss to Jane’s place, while Catt, Krause, Can De Vliert and Emma Roine each supplied two goals against the Knights. Andrew Rannelli jumpstarted the scoring, while Kaleb Pachal and Young each had three helpers and Peter Romailler and Ryder Quibell two apiece. Outstanding defence was turned in by Mia Maltman in support of Ethan Keber.

The Stars were coached by Cole Young, Kirk Krause, Jimmy Hornell and Kevin Porteous.

Meanwhile, Nic Magerl and Alyssa Racine each netted two goals as the Talon Benefits Eagles stuffed the Nedco Lakers 6-3 in the Midget B final Sunday at Civic.

Zack Laranjo and Jaxxon Collard added singles for the Eagles, who got two assists from d-man Connor Hansen.

Chapperon Chillihitzia, Noah Cooper and Maguire Gilchrist replied for the Lakers.

