Cavaliers knock down Maroons

B.C. Secondary Schools Rugby Union championships

The No. 1-ranked Collingwood Cavaliers of West Vancouver upended the eighth-rated Fulton Maroons 55-25 Tuesday in the B.C. Secondary Schools Rugby Union Senior AA Tier I Championships in Abbotsford.

Fulton meets Sir Charles Tupper Tigers of Vancouver Friday in repecharge semifinal action. The No. 5 Tigers bowed 53-27 to the fifth-ranked GW Graham Grizzlies of Chilliwack in their opener Tuesday.

Caden Doyle pocketed a pair of tries for the Maroons, while Chapperon Chilihitzia and Cole hunter added singles. Evan Trottier was 1-for-4 on conversions and converted one penalty kick.

“We ran into a buzzsaw today in Collingwood, the best team we have seen all year by far and a very deserving No. 1 seed,” said Fulton coach Mike Scheller. “They are very skilled and fast and we could not keep up to their pace. In some ways, we made them look good. We just did not come out with the effort or tenacity needed to play them.”

“We picked a bad time to play badly. Ryan Rumsey had a very good game. He tackled well and ran hard all game. I was super happy with the effort put forth by Yano Jannsens as well. He works his tail off and he made some very good plays. In the backs, Doyle had some nice runs. Ty Cheyne played hard at fullback and secured some nice tackles.”

In other first-round AA Tier 1 play, the Brentwood College Blackhawks of Mill Bay ransacked the Rockridge Ravens of West Vancouver 79-5, while the St. Michael’s University Mustangs grounded the Langley Saints 36-14.

