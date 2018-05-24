Taygen Schuelke of South Dakota gets thrown off a horse in the saddle bronc event at the 100th anniversary Falkland Stampede last weekend. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Centennial buckle means the world to Green

Bronc riding champion at 100th Falkland Stampede

Barb Poulsen

CPRA Rodeo

Layton Green is hoping history might just repeat itself.

It was one year ago that the Meeting Creek, Alta. bronc rider rolled into Falkland on the May Long and left town a while later as the Falkland Stampede champion.

But just as importantly, the Falkland win propelled the 23-year-old talent to a phenomenal string of successes on both sides of the 49th parallel that resulted in Green eventually being crowned Canadian champion and earning his first trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Fast forward one year and there was Green once again emerging with the Falkland bronc riding title after a standout 87.5-point effort aboard Northcott-Macza’s Honeymoon for $1,417. But this one was maybe a bit more special as the win came with the 100th-anniversary commemorative buckle the committee put up to celebrate its centennial edition.

“Yeah, that’s pretty cool,” Green reflected. “Anytime you win one of those anniversary rodeos it means a lot, especially when you think about the fact that you’re the only person who will ever have that buckle. It’s pretty exciting to win one like that.”

As for putting together another run like the 2017 roll he enjoyed, Green was very definite.

“That’s my plan,” he said. “After I won Falkland last year, I really started rolling from there. This is the time of the year I really love — the outdoor rodeos — I’m just getting warmed up. I’m really excited for the rest of the year.”

The reigning champion wasn’t the only repeat winner at Falkland. Barrel racer Shalayne Lewis of Vernon also went back-to-back, this time with a 16.658-second run to take home $1,292. Other Falkland 100th Anniversary Champions included Cadogan product Clint Laye in the bareback riding (87 points on Northcott-Macza’s Stevie Knicks for $1,264), bull rider Austin Nash of Eckville. Alta. (86 points on Northcott-Macza’s Crazy Wings for $1,512); Cochrane’s Straws Milan, whose 4.1-second run earned $1,599; veteran Curtis Cassidy who posted a 9.0-run in the tie-down roping to earn $1,730 and the team roping duo of Brett Buss (Ponoka) and Kelly Buhler (Pritchard, BC) who topped the field with a 4.9-second run for $1,213 each.

Milo, Alberta’s Chett Deitz, earned 65 points and $256 to win the novice bareback riding championship; Ben Andersen (Eckville) was 71 points for $303 to capture the novice saddle bronc riding title while in the steer riding it was Carter Sahli of Red Deer who scored 78.5 points for $302.64 and the win.

For complete Falkland Stampede results, go to rodeocanada.com. Next up on the CPRA schedule — a four-event weekend with the Grande Prairie Stompede and Leduc Black Gold Rodeo both running from May 31 to June 3, the Wildwood Bronc Bustin June 2 and the Hand Hills Lake Stampede June 2-3.

Previous story
Tirecraft roll over Geothermal

Just Posted

Update: Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps from 60 to 800 hectares

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 800 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Shuswap Lake still on the rise, but rate slows

Regional district recommends residents make an evacuation plan.

B.C. Interior flood risk diminishing

Snowmelt receding but rainfall impact remains a concern

CN Police, Vernon RCMP blitz railroad crossing violations

Officers seek to edcuate on railroad crossing best practices

Coldstream Elementary grandfathering proceeds

Parents of existing children affected to be informed of eligibility by June 30

Vancouver Island girl scores with winning song for BC Summer Games

‘Colours’ is a perfect theme for 2018 BC Summer Games

SilverStar wine, music extravaganza returns

Tickets go on sale May 29

Feds limit chinook fishery to help killer whale recovery

Chinook is main food source for only 76 southern residents killer whales left

B.C. mom who died just before daughter’s wedding wanted family to be happy: twin

Ann Wittenberg was pulled into the ocean while on a surf board in Tofino last weekend

Courtenay-Alberni MP calls for lifeguards at popular surf spot near Tofino

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is defending its decision to cancel the surf guard program.

Harvey Weinstein to surrender in sex misconduct probe: officials

Would be first criminal charge against Weinstein since scores of women came forward

Wine Women and Woods cancelled

Popular Vernon golf tournament postponed Saturday due to low registration numbers

Centennial buckle means the world to Green

Bronc riding champion at 100th Falkland Stampede

Trustee won’t delay Downtown Activity Centre sale

Salmon Arm city council had asked for an extension, bid process will run until July 6

Most Read