Cents brush back Vipers

Merritt Centennials used their power play to post a 5-2 win over the host Vernon Vipers before 1,715 B.C. Hockey League fans Saturday night at Kal Tire Place.
Boasting the league’s 10th best man-advantage record, the pesky Cents connected with three power play snipes in going to 5-4 in the Interior Division.
Vernon, who had not given up a power play in their last two games, dipped to 3-3-2.
The Cents registered two power play goals and one even-strength in just less than six minutes early in the third period. Brendan Schneider hit an empty net with six seconds to play.
Nick Granowicz, Brad Cocca, Daniel Tkc and Mathieu Gosselin completed the Merritt offence.
D-man Jack Judson wired a shot from the top of the right circle under the bar past Cents’ goalie Vincent Duplessis to make it 1-1 in the opening period, assisted by Josh Latta on the power play. Second star Teddy Wooding banged in his own rebound to put the Vipers in front 2-1 at 4:02 of the second. Logan Cash drew the assist.
Granowicz tapped one in from the side of the net for the game’s first goal and his fourth of the season, at 3:08. Judson equalized 10 minutes later for his third of the season.
Wooding produced his first BCHL snipe at 4:02 of the middle stanza. Vernon took six of nine minor penalties in the period.
Cocca, just inside the right post past Aidan Porter, Tkac, unassisted, and Gosselin on a quick shot off a touch pass by Talon Zakall, pushed the Cents up 4-2. Zakall finished with two helpers.
Kopperud, a Denver product who drew an assist on the Granowicz goal, has earned a scholarship with the University of Arizona Sun Devils for next year.
Vernon, who had just three forward lines due to injury and suspension, outshot Merritt 27-23. The Vipers visit the Penticton Vees Friday night and host the Vees the following night. Penticton shut down the Alberni Valley Bulldogs 2-0 Saturday night.
