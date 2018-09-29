Mike Van Unen of the Merritt Centennials, left, and Connor Marritt of the Vernon Vipers fight for puck possession in BCHL action Saturday night at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Cents brush back Vipers

Merritt 5 Vernon 2 in BCHL action

Merritt Centennials used their power play to post a 5-2 win over the host Vernon Vipers before 1,715 B.C. Hockey League fans Saturday night at Kal Tire Place.

Boasting the league’s 10th best man-advantage record, the pesky Cents connected with three power play snipes in going to 5-4 in the Interior Division.

Vernon, who had not given up a power play in their last two games, dipped to 3-3-2.

The Cents registered two power play goals and one even-strength in just less than six minutes early in the third period. Brendan Schneider hit an empty net with six seconds to play.

RELATED: Vipers shut down Wenatchee

RELATED: Prokop heads to Hitmen

Nick Granowicz, Brad Cocca, Daniel Tkc and Mathieu Gosselin completed the Merritt offence.

D-man Jack Judson wired a shot from the top of the right circle under the bar past Cents’ goalie Vincent Duplessis to make it 1-1 in the opening period, assisted by Josh Latta on the power play. Second star Teddy Wooding banged in his own rebound to put the Vipers in front 2-1 at 4:02 of the second. Logan Cash drew the assist.

Granowicz tapped one in from the side of the net for the game’s first goal and his fourth of the season, at 3:08. Judson equalized 10 minutes later for his third of the season.

Wooding produced his first BCHL snipe at 4:02 of the middle stanza. Vernon took six of nine minor penalties in the period.

Cocca, just inside the right post past Aidan Porter, Tkac, unassisted, and Gosselin on a quick shot off a touch pass by Talon Zakall, pushed the Cents up 4-2. Zakall finished with two helpers.

Kopperud, a Denver product who drew an assist on the Granowicz goal, has earned a scholarship with the University of Arizona Sun Devils for next year.

Vernon, who had just three forward lines due to injury and suspension, outshot Merritt 27-23. The Vipers visit the Penticton Vees Friday night and host the Vees the following night. Penticton shut down the Alberni Valley Bulldogs 2-0 Saturday night.

