BC Lions’ Solomon Elimimian (56) can’t hold onto this pass intended for Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Weston Dressler (7) during the second half of CFL action in Winnipeg Saturday, October 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

CFL players told to prepare for the worst regarding COVID-19 pandemic

League postponed its global draft — which was scheduled for April 16

The CFL hasn’t pushed back the start of training camps and its 2020 regular season due to the COVID-19 pandemic just yet.

But new CFLPA president Solomon Elimimian is telling players to prepare for the worst.

In a letter to players, the Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker says the outbreak ”will impact 2020 training camps and the CFL season.”

Last week, CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said the league and its players are discussing all potential contingency plans moving forward.

READ MORE: CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie floating new playoff format to league fans

On Tuesday, the league postponed its global draft — which was scheduled for April 16 — and said it will now coincide with the opening of training camps.

There was no word regarding the status of the CFL draft, which is slated for April 30.

The decision on the global draft came after the CFL cancelled regional combines in Montreal and Edmonton as well as its national combine in Toronto.

CFL rookie camps are scheduled to open May 13 with training camps slated to begin four days later.

The first exhibition game is set for May 24 with the regular season slated to kick off June 11.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon basketball stars up for UBCO awards

Just Posted

Why you don’t know which B.C. city has COVID-19 cases: Interior Health explains

‘Assume COVID-19 may be circulating within (your) community’ – Interior Health

Black Press newspapers adapt to COVID-19 impact

The Vernon Morning Star is moving to one print edition a week amid COVID-19

Vernon police up early to disarm man with knife

RCMP responded to a disturbance on Heritage Drive at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 25

92-year-old Vernon woman crochets 1,000 toques for donation

Daisy Ferguson has been working on the toque project for the past six years

Look at that Vernon view

Check out this view of Kalamalka Lake looking south from the Commonage.… Continue reading

Canada now mandating all returning travellers to quarantine: Freeland

Travellers’ contact information will be collected when they enter Canada

Mitchell’s Musings: Priorities come into focus as crisis continues

What can you say about the coronavirus that hasn’t been said 24-7… Continue reading

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen asks residents not to use landfills

Request comes in an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

Urgent Adams River restoration work to support salmon run

North Shuswap company opening channels to improve flow for salmon fry

Kelowna RCMP on scene of possible murder

A man was found dead inside a vehicle on Trumpeter Court

#PlankTheCurve: B.C. celebrities urge Canadians to take COVID-19 seriously

Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen challenge Canadians

Canadians who have lost their jobs anxiously awaiting federal help

An unprecedented number of people have seen layoffs and job losses over the past week

Stars not aligned for astrologers during COVID-19, as horoscopes dish outdated advice

Longtime columnist says it’s important for readers to be “a little creative” when it comes to horoscope perception

Most Read