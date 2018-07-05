Jaden Steinke of Vernon drives from the first hole during North Zone Junior Golf Tour play at the Vernon Golf and Country Club. (Morning Star File)

Chai, Steinke shooting for top-20

B.C. Junior Boys Golf Championships in Kamloops

Brandon Chai and Jaden Steinke are shooting for top-20 finishes in the 72-hole B.C. Junior Boys Golf Championships at the Kamloops Golf and Country Club.

Chai, a Kalamalka Laker grad, was 3-under at 75-72-147 going into third-round action Thursday afternoon, while Steinke, a VSS Panther, produced 71-76-147. They were in a nine-way share of 22nd place. There was a field of 90 with Braeden Cooper and Dexter Weiten of Vernon both missing the 36-hole cut.

Khan Lee of Langley was 7-under after two rounds (70, 67) and led the tourney as of Thursday noon.

Three golfers were second at 142: Song Bai of Vancouver (Marine Drive), Zach Ryujin of North Vancouver (Marine Drive) and Joel Veenstra of Smithers.

Cole Wilson of Kelowna (Okanagan Club) was the top Zone 2 player at 73-70-143 heading into third-round action.

Meanwhile, Bryce Barker of Coldstream (Predator Ridge) shot 76-74-75-225 to finish in a three-way share of 18th spot in the B.C. Mid-Am & Mid Master at Hyde Mountain in Sicamous.

Jay Snyder of Vancouver (Shaughnessy) topped the field of 89 at 3-under 213 (74-71-68) for a one-stroke victory over Brent Wilson of Cobble Hill (Gorge Vale), who carded 74-68-72.

Former Vernon Hillview pro Lance Lundy (Big Sky, Pemberton) was one of four players tied for 11th. Lundy finished 74-75-72.

Jim Ryan of Vernon (Spallumcheen) fashioned 79-83-82 for a three-way share of 57th place.

