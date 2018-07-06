Chai ties for 11th in B.C. Junior

Coldstream’s Brandon Chai finished in a four-way share of 11th place in the B.C. Junior Boys Golf Championships Friday at the Kamloops Golf and Country Club.

Chai carded a final-round 73 to finish at 290. He scored a double-bogey on the par-5 second hole while reeling off three birdies. His earlier rounds were 75-72-70.

Vernon’s Jaden Steinke shot 78 Friday to end up in a four-way tie for 47th spot. He previously fashioned 71-76-78.

Ilirian Zalli of Vancouver (Richmond CC) produced a scorching 8-under 64 Friday to top the field of 90.

Zalli finished tied for second last year at Squamish Valley, two strokes behind his older brother, Christian, who is now playing for the UBC Thunderbirds.

Ilirian opened with 68-69-71 and defeated Song Bai of Vancouver (Marine Drive) by four strokes.

Joel Veenstra of Smithers took third at 69-69-73-70-281, one stroke ahead of Michael Crisologo of Richmond (Marine Drive) and Khan Lee of Langley.

