Championship finals taking shape at World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship in B.C.

Returning champion Canada continues to dominate

Gary Ahuja Special to Black Press Media

Another team earned their spot in the Championship Bracket while two other pools will not be decided until the final day of round-robin action at the 2019 World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship at Langley Events Centre.

The Czech Republic will represent the Green Group in the final eight when the playoff round begins on Tuesday while the winner of Canada versus the Iroquois Nationals on the final day of round-robin play will determine the Blue Group’s top seed.

As for the Yellow Group, both Ireland and the Netherlands remain in contention for the spot in the Championship bracket, but it will depend on the outcome of their respective final pool games and possibly some tiebreaker scenarios.

Green Group

The Czech Republic shut the door defensively over the final 15 minutes while scoring seven goals, erasing a 6-4 deficit to defeat Germany 11-6.

The Czech team is 3-0 with one more game to play in the round robin stage while Germany fell to 2-1.

Jiri Kostal had three goals and six points with Petr Poupe adding two goals and three helpers for the Czech squad. Germany was led by Philipp Broz who had two goals and three points.

READ MORE: VIDEO: A moment to remember during day three of the World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship

Scotland picked up their first win of the Championship, improving to 1-2 with a 20-7 win over Mexico, who finished pool play at 0-4.

Iain Vickers had six goals and 14 points and Cole Paciejewski had seven goals and a dozen points in the win.

Fernando Rodriguez Mendez led Mexico with four goals and Connor Simon had five assists.

– photos courtesy of Vancouver Sports Pictures

Yellow Group

The Netherlands sits at 2-1 thanks to a 15-10 win over Switzerland with the Swiss now sitting at 0-3.

Netherlands used a strong second quarter, turning a 3-2 lead after 15 minutes into a 7-2 advantage.

A nine-point game from Graham Bergsma, which included four goals, led the way for the Netherlands, Ross Parsons added three goals and seven points and Joshua Toguri and Richard Haan had a pair of goals apiece.

The Swiss received four goals and five points from Hans Fluehmann.

For three quarters, it looked like Hong Kong may pull of its second consecutive upset victory, leading Serbia 14-11. But the Serbs exploded offensively with 11 goals in that final frame for the 22-16 victory.

Serbia finishes pool play with a 3-1 record and now await Monday’s final games to see their placing. Hong Kong fell to 1-2.

And it was a pair of brothers who all had huge games for Serbia. Spencer Kriss (six goals, one assist) and Stevan Kriss (four goals, four assists) had 10 goals and 15 points and Illija Gajic (two goals, six assists) and Alex Gajic (six goals, one assist) had eight goals and 15 points.

Evan Robert Ming-Yan Mok-Lamme had four goals and eight points to lead Hong Kong.

Blue Group

Canada continues to roll, scoring their third straight double-digit victory as they sit at 3-0. The most recent opponent was Israel (1-3) with the Canadians winning 17-5.

The score was just 3-0 for Canada after one quarter but they scored a dozen goals (six in each quarter) over the middle 30 minutes to pull away.

Ben McIntosh led the charge with two goals and nine points while Dane Dobbie (four goals, three assists) and Eli McLaughlin (two goals, five assists) both had seven points. Canada finished with seven players who had five-plus points in the game.

Jean-Luc Chetner led Israel with two goals and four points.

Kyle Jackson was one of five Iroquois Nationals with multi-goal games, leading his team with four goals and seven points while Jordan Durston and Cody Jamieson had three goals and five points apiece in a 19-5 win over England.

Lyndon Bunio led England with pair of goals and a helper.

The Iroquois Nationals sit at 3-0 while England is 0-3.

Orange Group

Finland wrapped up a perfect 4-0 round-robin record thanks to a 21-4 win over Costa Rica. Costa Rica sits at 0-3.

Brett Kujala had another four goals and nine points with both Anssi Kaisalmi (two goals, five assists) and Jimi Wiren (four goals, three assists) notching seven-point games.

Sean Panora had all four Costa Rica goals.

It was a tight game at the half with Australia up 8-7, but the Aussies blew things wide open to defeat Sweden 22-10.

Australia sits at 2-1 while Sweden is 0-3.

Jesse Whinnen and Kieran Sandow scored four goals and six points apiece and Tristan Rai finished with a goal and six helpers. Caleb Hall also had three goals and six points. Luke McCallion (three goals, three assists) and Leif Paulson (two goals, four assists) had six points apiece for Sweden.

READ MORE: VIDEO: World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship begins in Langley

READ MORE: Canada continues to win at world indoor lacrosse championships in Langley

