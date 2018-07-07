Charlebois counts trick for Celtics

Mike Siemens of Beasley FC breaks away from Bob Fleming of Vernon Kal Tire in Capri Insurance Men’s 55+ Soccer League play Thursday night at Marshall Field #2. (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star)

Newbie Brieanna Charlebois pulled the hat trick as the first-place North Enderby Timber Celtics shaded second-place Infonews Newshounds 4-3 in a thrilling North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Division 2 showdown Thursday night at sun-drenched Marshall Field #5.

A central midfielder who spent three seasons with the NCAA Division 1 Ohio University Bobcats, Charlebois jumpstarted the offence at 15 minutes when she stole the ball in the Infonews end and buried a 20-yard corker that dipped under sprawling keeper Eileen Fox.

The Newshounds equalized right before the water break on a penalty kick by Michelle Smith. Celtic keeper Tina Popp bravely charged the Hounds’ striker but collided with her inside the box leading to the penalty and a yellow card for Popp, who made several key saves keeping the score tied at the half.

The Celtics came out strong in the second half leading to another Charlebois strike from outside the 18. Aryanna Jacura scored two beauties, putting the Newshounds back on top.

The Celtics levelled the match again with 15 minutes left with Tori Reid and Sarah Ehman working some nifty one-two passing which sent Reid in dangling a defender before dishing to Casey Benz who pounced on her own rebound before finishing.

Charlebois, who went to high school in London, Ont., capped the hatty with three minutes remaining on another long shot that fooled Fox.

Gabrielle Tishenko was a rock on the Celtics backline shutting down any late chances for the Hounds.

Infotel played with only 10 but dominated much of the play while lacking finish.

“With only 10 players in this heat, the girls played their hearts out,” said Fox.

In other Division 2 action, the 123Artful shaded Simply Delicious 3-2 at Marshall #4.

Bryanna Cole supplied two goals for the Artful crew with Tiffany Skoreyko finding the back of the net for the winner.

“I want to also shout out the amazing passes and defence that everyone played tonight,” said Kris Fuller of Artful. “Great job ladies.”

Simply Delicious chose Bailey Limb as the Player with Heart.

Meanwhile, it was stat night for both Vernon entries in the Capri Insurance Men’s 55+ Soccer League Thursday night.

Kal Tire got goals from seven different players as they bounced Beasley FC of Lake Country 7-0 at Marshall #2, while John Matejicka pocketed four goals as the Silver Stars smothered Kelowna Vintage at Beasley Park.

Bob Fleming, Ian Murphy, Kevin Mitchell, Rob Parkin, Tom Ouchi, Rob Parkin and Chris Odermett, on a penalty kick, accounted for the Kal Tire offence. Ouchi, who drew the PK with a strong run inside the 18, was named the Davison Orchards Man of the Match. The Tiremen, who got stellar showings from fullbacks Grant Badgero and Jim McEwan, improved to 6-2-1.

Birthday boy Pete (The Heat) Richter delivered a few clutch saves and got some help from the crossbar for the clean sheet.

Fred Lauresen, Lloyd Pendleton and Mike Siemens turned in solid work for Beasley (1-8-1), who had George Heiss in net.

The Stars only held a 1-0 for some time before Steve Coombs buried a 30-yard rocket. Mark Wasylyk and Uwe Wolters each dialed deuces in front of a steady Yogi Kongsdorf. The Stars went to 5-5-1, while the Vintage dipped to 0-9.

First-place Brown Benefits of Kelowna and Penticton Trout Creek Auto United ran to a 2-2 draw at Mission Sportsfield #10 in Kelowna.

Larry Kinakin and Ben Vos converted for Browns (6-0-3). Penticton is 6-3-2.

