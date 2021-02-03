Chase and Sicamous in the running for Kraft Hockeyville

Neighbouring communities in the Shuswap will be rivals in pursuit of upgrades for their hockey arenas.

Chase and Sicamous are both in the running for the annual Kraft Hockeyville competition.

Communities nominated for the contest are judged on the contents of an online rally page which people can post about why their local rink is deserving of the 2021 Hockeyville title.

Judging to determine the top four Hockeyville communities in the country takes into account the community rally pages and a nomination story submitted by the community.

Communities have until Feb. 14 to submit a nomination story and fill up the rally pages before judging begins.

Nomination pages for Sicamous and Chase already have words of encouragement from supporters of the local hockey rink. A submission on the Sicamous page highlights its history as a hockey town, including being the hometown of NHL players Shea Weber and Cody Franson.

Chase’s rally page already has 137 entries, many of which have photos of young skaters and hockey players on the ice at the Art Holding Memorial Arena.

Once judges have chosen the final four communities, public voting will decide the winner.

The winning community will have the privilege of hosting an NHL game and will also receive $250,000 in arena upgrades. The three runners-up receive $25,000 each in arena upgrades.

Salmon Arm placed third in the contest in 2014 earning money for upgrades to the Shaw Centre.



