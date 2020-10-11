Chase Heat melt North Okanagan Knights

The Chase Heat defeated the North Okanagan Knights 6-4 as both teams kicked off their Kootenay International Junior Hockey League exhibition schedule Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Art Holding Memorial Arena in Chase. The game was played in front of zero spectators, as the regular-season will be, per COVID-19 regulations. (Rick Koch file photo)

The North Okanagan Knights began their Kootenay International Junior Hockey League pre-season schedule against one of the teams they’ll face regularly when the regular season begins Nov. 13.

The Knights fell 6-4 on the road to the Chase Heat at the Art Holding Memorial Arena Saturday, Oct. 10.

Scoring details are limited but the Knights tweeted that Lucas Piekarczyk scored in the first period to give North Okanagan a 1-0 lead, and Jacob Boden and Darius Makse scored in the third to bring the Knights to within a goal at 5-4 before the Heat scored late.

The Knights, Heat and Kamloops Storm will be in a three-team cohort once the KIJHL begins regular-season play. North Okanagan will open on the road in Chase Saturday, Nov. 14, and will return home to face the Storm Sunday, Nov. 15, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong.

Fans will not be allowed at games, though the contests will be live-streamed.

READ MORE: Kootenay International Junior Hockey League to begin season Nov. 13



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KIJHL